Bec Hardgrave tries Sunny Queen Farms wraps from Woolworths for breakfast

A health coach has issued a ‘new delicious product alert’ to her followers after finding ‘life-changing’ egg wraps in the supermarket.

Bec Hardgrave made a video on the Sunny Queen Farms wraps on Monday, explaining that they are the perfect gluten-free substitute for your breakfast tortilla.

The wraps are made exclusively from egg, meaning they’re high in protein, she explained.

The wraps are made exclusively from egg, meaning they're high in protein, she explained.

The popular Queensland health coach then revealed exactly how she serves the wraps at home: loaded with bacon, a hash brown and avocado.

In her video, Bec rated the wraps, which can be found in the fridge aisle, a six out of 10 and said she still prefers plain wraps with the egg inside.

“If you’re gluten-free, this could be the higher-protein wrap for you,” she said.

The health coach has 101,000 followers on Instagram after she became known for her fake videos.

The videos show you how to make your favorite fast food at home, and are typically cost-effective and lower in calories than the originals.

She also shows people how to customize their favorite takeout meals to meet their health goals.



The popular health coach has never seen the wraps in the supermarket

The new product alert video has been seen by more than 105,000 people since it was uploaded.

“We need to add these to our next store,” one woman said as she tagged her friend.

Bec said she’ll reheat the wraps next time, “I think they’ll be better.”