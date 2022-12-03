Saturday, December 3, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Bebe Rexha is the star of a star-studded holiday concert at LA
Entertainment

Bebe Rexha is the star of a star-studded holiday concert at LA

by Merry
written by Merry
Concert: Bebe Rexha took the stage for an energetic performance at KIIS FM's 2022 Jingle Ball on Friday night

Bebe Rexha took the stage for an energetic performance at KIIS FM’s 2022 Jingle Ball on Friday night.

The musical stars were out in full force for the 102.7 iHeart Radio Concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, as they performed at the massive annual event.

The impressive lineup of stars included: Dua Lipa, Jack Harlow, Pitbull, Khalid, Lewis Capaldi, Ava Max, Dove Cameron, Jax and Nicky Youre.

Concert: Bebe Rexha took the stage for an energetic performance at KIIS FM's 2022 Jingle Ball on Friday night

Rexha, who appeared on the red carpet in a futuristic blue look prior to the event, donned a diva-approved white feather robe for her performance

Rexha, who appeared on the red carpet in a futuristic blue look prior to the event, donned a diva-approved white feather robe for her performance

Concert: Bebe Rexha took the stage for an energetic performance at KIIS FM’s 2022 Jingle Ball on Friday night

Rexha, who appeared on the red carpet in a futuristic blue look prior to the event, donned a diva-approved robe with white feathers for her performance.

It was decorated with a large faux leather bow.

She took off her striking cloak to reveal a sexy white vinyl bustier covered in glitzy rhinestones.

It accentuated her ample bust and the sleeves with mesh polkadot pattern.

Surprise: She took off her striking cloak to reveal a sexy white vinyl bustier covered in glitzy rhinestones

Surprise: She took off her striking cloak to reveal a sexy white vinyl bustier covered in glitzy rhinestones

Surprise: She took off her striking cloak to reveal a sexy white vinyl bustier covered in glitzy rhinestones

Busty: It emphasized her ample bust and sleeves with mesh polka dot pattern

Busty: It emphasized her ample bust and sleeves with mesh polka dot pattern

Busty: It emphasized her ample bust and sleeves with mesh polka dot pattern

The corset style top was styled with matching trousers and pointed toe boots

The corset style top was styled with matching trousers and pointed toe boots

The corset style top was styled with matching trousers and pointed toe boots

Whip My Hair: Bebe put on a passionate show as she whipped her hair up for the audience in a breathtaking moment

Whip My Hair: Bebe put on a passionate show as she whipped her hair up for the audience in a breathtaking moment

Whip My Hair: Bebe put on a passionate show as she whipped her hair up for the audience in a breathtaking moment

The corset style top was styled with matching trousers and pointed toe boots.

Rexha wore her golden locks in voluminous curls that fell over her bust.

Her hands were adorned with shiny silver rings and she rocked a pointy French manicure.

Bebe put on a passionate show as she flipped her hair for the audience in a breathtaking moment.

Bow-tiful: Her robe was adorned with a large faux leather bow

Bow-tiful: Her robe was adorned with a large faux leather bow

Bow-tiful: Her robe was adorned with a large faux leather bow

Golden girl: Rexha wore her golden locks in voluminous curls that fell over her bust

Golden girl: Rexha wore her golden locks in voluminous curls that fell over her bust

Golden girl: Rexha wore her golden locks in voluminous curls that fell over her bust

Red Hot: Her lips were painted a deep red

Red Hot: Her lips were painted a deep red

Red Hot: Her lips were painted a deep red

The musical stars were out in full force for the 102.7 iHeart Radio concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, as they performed at the massive annual event

The musical stars were out in full force for the 102.7 iHeart Radio concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, as they performed at the massive annual event

The musical stars were out in full force for the 102.7 iHeart Radio concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, as they performed at the massive annual event

Rexha’s pout was painted a flattering brick red hue and she took inspiration from Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe by pairing her lip with a classic cateye.

Ava Max donned a shimmering purple jumpsuit with mesh sleeves for her performance.

The pop star’s outfit featured sexy side cutouts and flared pants covered in tiny purple rhinestones.

Her bleach-blonde hair fell in smooth locks over her chest as she sang her songs into a crystal microphone.

Pretty in purple: Ava Max slipped into a sparkly purple jumpsuit with mesh sleeves for her performance

Pretty in purple: Ava Max slipped into a sparkly purple jumpsuit with mesh sleeves for her performance

Pretty in purple: Ava Max slipped into a sparkly purple jumpsuit with mesh sleeves for her performance

The pop star's outfit featured sexy side cutouts and flared pants covered in tiny purple rhinestones. Her bleach-blonde hair fell in smooth locks over her chest as she sang her songs into a crystal microphone

The pop star's outfit featured sexy side cutouts and flared pants covered in tiny purple rhinestones. Her bleach-blonde hair fell in smooth locks over her chest as she sang her songs into a crystal microphone

The pop star’s outfit featured sexy side cutouts and flared pants covered in tiny purple rhinestones. Her bleach-blonde hair fell in smooth locks over her chest as she sang her songs into a crystal microphone

She was joined by a troupe of dancers all rocking in dazzling silver leotards with confetti skirts.

Pitbull showed off his signature swagger as he performed alongside his sexy dancers.

He dressed for the occasion in a black leather jacket over a satin waistcoat and slim-fitting trousers.

The hitmaker was surrounded by dancers wearing skimpy red outfits complete with hot pants and thigh-high boots.

Mister worldwide! Pitbull showed off his signature swagger as he performed alongside his sexy dancers

Mister worldwide! Pitbull showed off his signature swagger as he performed alongside his sexy dancers

Mister worldwide! Pitbull showed off his signature swagger as he performed alongside his sexy dancers

He dressed for the occasion in a black leather jacket over a satin waistcoat and slim-fitting trousers

He dressed for the occasion in a black leather jacket over a satin waistcoat and slim-fitting trousers

He dressed for the occasion in a black leather jacket over a satin waistcoat and slim-fitting trousers

Red hot! The hitmaker was surrounded by dancers wearing skimpy red outfits complete with hot pants and thigh-high boots

Red hot! The hitmaker was surrounded by dancers wearing skimpy red outfits complete with hot pants and thigh-high boots

Red hot! The hitmaker was surrounded by dancers wearing skimpy red outfits complete with hot pants and thigh-high boots

Lewis Capaldi brought his incredible vocals to the event as he treated fans to a set of his greatest hits.

The singer kept it casual in a beige zip-up jacket, paired with black trousers and a black T-shirt.

Lewis passionately strummed his guitar and encouraged fans at the Kia Forum to sing along.

Hitmaker: Lewis Capaldi brought his incredible vocals to the event as he treated fans to a set of his greatest hits

Hitmaker: Lewis Capaldi brought his incredible vocals to the event as he treated fans to a set of his greatest hits

Hitmaker: Lewis Capaldi brought his incredible vocals to the event as he treated fans to a set of his greatest hits

Guitar: Lewis passionately strummed his guitar and encouraged fans at the Kia Forum to sing along.

Guitar: Lewis passionately strummed his guitar and encouraged fans at the Kia Forum to sing along.

Guitar: Lewis passionately strummed his guitar and encouraged fans at the Kia Forum to sing along.

Casual: The singer kept it casual in a beige zip-up jacket, paired with black trousers and a black T-shirt

Casual: The singer kept it casual in a beige zip-up jacket, paired with black trousers and a black T-shirt

Casual: The singer kept it casual in a beige zip-up jacket, paired with black trousers and a black T-shirt

You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

Harrison Ford, 80, looks loved-up with Calista Flockhart...

Today’s Quordle: Here’s the answer and a hint...

Ciara is wearing a stunning satin gown, while...

Emma McKeon, Aussie Olympian, shares the secrets to...

Brooklyn Beckham shows off his Christmas tree with...

The Callisto Protocol and The Kotaku Review

KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2020: Dove Cameron shows...

Paris Hilton puts on a spectacular display in...

‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2 Details: Everything We Know...

Kim Kardashian shows off a very small waist...

©2022 - All Right Reserved. WhatsNew2Day

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More