Bebe Rexha is the star of a star-studded holiday concert at LA

Bebe Rexha took the stage for an energetic performance at KIIS FM’s 2022 Jingle Ball on Friday night.

The musical stars were out in full force for the 102.7 iHeart Radio Concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, as they performed at the massive annual event.

The impressive lineup of stars included: Dua Lipa, Jack Harlow, Pitbull, Khalid, Lewis Capaldi, Ava Max, Dove Cameron, Jax and Nicky Youre.

Rexha, who appeared on the red carpet in a futuristic blue look prior to the event, donned a diva-approved robe with white feathers for her performance.

It was decorated with a large faux leather bow.

She took off her striking cloak to reveal a sexy white vinyl bustier covered in glitzy rhinestones.

It accentuated her ample bust and the sleeves with mesh polkadot pattern.

Whip My Hair: Bebe put on a passionate show as she whipped her hair up for the audience in a breathtaking moment

The corset style top was styled with matching trousers and pointed toe boots.

Rexha wore her golden locks in voluminous curls that fell over her bust.

Her hands were adorned with shiny silver rings and she rocked a pointy French manicure.

Bebe put on a passionate show as she flipped her hair for the audience in a breathtaking moment.

Rexha’s pout was painted a flattering brick red hue and she took inspiration from Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe by pairing her lip with a classic cateye.

Ava Max donned a shimmering purple jumpsuit with mesh sleeves for her performance.

The pop star’s outfit featured sexy side cutouts and flared pants covered in tiny purple rhinestones.

Her bleach-blonde hair fell in smooth locks over her chest as she sang her songs into a crystal microphone.

She was joined by a troupe of dancers all rocking in dazzling silver leotards with confetti skirts.

Pitbull showed off his signature swagger as he performed alongside his sexy dancers.

He dressed for the occasion in a black leather jacket over a satin waistcoat and slim-fitting trousers.

The hitmaker was surrounded by dancers wearing skimpy red outfits complete with hot pants and thigh-high boots.

Lewis Capaldi brought his incredible vocals to the event as he treated fans to a set of his greatest hits.

The singer kept it casual in a beige zip-up jacket, paired with black trousers and a black T-shirt.

Lewis passionately strummed his guitar and encouraged fans at the Kia Forum to sing along.

