Beauty writer tries the viral heatless curler tool from TikTok

Having worked in the beauty industry for years, I’m always skeptical when a new ‘beauty hack’ goes viral on TikTok.

Heatless curlers started making the rounds back in the first 2020 lockdown, with people using their extra time as an excuse to experiment with stockings and dressing gown belts en masse.

Although these ‘hacks’ seemed to work and deliver soft waves and spirals, I wasn’t convinced they would do it for me. Whenever I’ve braided my hair, it falls out pretty quickly, and even with heat, it takes a small army and copious amounts of hairspray to make my style last overnight.

However, I’ve become a big fan of velcro rollers over the past few years, so when the Eliza team were sent one pink silk heat-free curlerWith no exciting Thursday night plans ahead of me, I took it home to try.

Hannah Thompson, Beauty Content Creator at Eliza, tried out a heat-free silk curler (pictured)

Hannah pictured after trying the heatless curler. The heat-free curler from Silke comes in the form of a soft, silk-covered fabric tube

There are a few different versions of heatless curlers (including the aforementioned socks and dressing gown options). This special heat-free curler from Silke comes in the form of a soft, silk-covered fabric tube, which allows you to easily bend it around the head.

Now full transparency, I’m not dexterous when it comes to styling my hair. I only got the hang of braids in my early twenties after many hours of YouTube videos, so believe me when I say that if I can master this, most people will be able to.

It is best to start with yours hair not completely dry, so it is ideal to do this after a wash. But since I was short on time, I gave it a go with dry locks.

I started by securing the heat-free curler to the top of my head with a claw clip to stop it sliding around as much (it tends to move around, so be patient).

I then took a section at the front of my hair from one side and wrapped it outwards around the heatless curling iron, grabbing and adding sections as I went until all my hair was in and ready to be attached on both sides (for the step by step instructions and all my best tips, read my full explanation).

Honestly, it was the easiest. The hardest part is trying to sleep without disturbing the curler, which can come loose quite easily. Unless you’re used to lying on your back in a motionless sleep (I’m not), this can be a bit of a challenge.

Although some hair had loosened in the morning, the majority was still wrapped around, and when I took it out, I was pleasantly surprised to find that my hair curled evenly on both sides, leaving me with medium-full waves.

The top of my hair was pretty flat where the curling iron had been – you can read how I revived it here.

I used Silke London Heatless Curler, £42, Look amazingwhich comes with the heat-free curler, claw and hair scrunchies, but Kitsch makes an equally good curling set (without clips) for DKK 11.50.

Overall, I was pretty impressed with how well this curled my hair without heat; it’s not something I wanted to do every night to be honest, the awkwardness of trying not to move in my sleep wasn’t worth it.

But for those with heat-damaged or weaker strands who still want to style their hair in waves/curls, it’s a great alternative to hot tools.

To read a full explanation on three ways to get a bouncy blowout style at home, head over to my article on eliza.co.uk