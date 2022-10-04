Beauty shop bandit steals handbag at Lips to Lashes shop in Sydney

It contained $800 that Gurmeet’s husband gave to an orphanage in India

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The owner of a beauty shop is furious after her handbag containing $800 for an orphanage in India was stolen by a callous thief.

The woman was caught on CCTV tiptoeing into Lips to Lashes Beauty in Padstow, south-west Sydney, and sneaking up to reception.

She is seen taking a Mentos from an upstairs jar before reaching around the counter and leaving with the designer bag belonging to the owner, Gurmeet Kaur.

A woman has been caught on CCTV entering a Padstow beauty shop and stealing a handbag from behind reception

The handbag belonged to Lips to Lashes Beauty owner Gurmeet Kaur (pictured right with husband Addy), who said she didn’t even hear the woman enter her shop

Gurmeet, who was in the room next to the reception, said she did not even know the woman entered her shop.

“I didn’t hear anything… she went past, (there was) no one in front so she tried her luck,” she said A Current Affair.

‘She came really quietly, took my bag and (was) gone.’

Gurmeet was with a client at the time and was about to have lunch when she realized her bag was missing.

The bag contained $800 that Guermeet’s husband, Addy, was preparing to send to an orphanage in his hometown in India.

Addy donates money to the orphanage every year for her birthday.

The couple are determined to raise the money again, but admit it will be ‘tough’.

That bag also contained Gurmeet’s driver’s license, bank card, medicare card, car keys, house keys and ID.

‘I was shocked. We’re not in a third world country where law and order is down in the gutter,” Addy said.

The bag contained Gurmeet’s license, bank card, Medicare card, keys, ID and $800 that her husband Addy was preparing to donate to an orphanage in his hometown in India

Gurmeet shared the CCTV footage and photos of the thief to her company’s Facebook page in the hope that one of her followers would notice the woman

Gurmeet shared footage and photos of the thief to her company’s Facebook page, asking her followers if they have seen the woman.

“This lady is casually walking in my salon while I was prepping for my day talking to the client in the room,” she wrote.

‘She grabs my bag from under the reception desk. She reached for it, even though it was well inside the desk and goes out as if no one is watching’.

‘I’m asking everyone to take a closer look at the footage and picture and if this lady looks familiar to you please report it to the police.’

Gurmeet added that she believes the woman is a local resident because her clients have told her they have seen the woman ‘roaming around the area’.

Police are still looking for the woman.