Home Beauty queen contestant is electrocuted live on stage during a pageant in Mexico
Categories: US

Beauty queen contestant is electrocuted live on stage during a pageant in Mexico

Horrifying moment when beauty queen contestant is electrocuted live on stage during a pageant in Mexico after grabbing a faulty microphone

  • Andrea Granados was competing in the Miss Sahuayo 2022 beauty queen pageant in Sahuayo, Mexico when she was electrocuted on Sunday
  • The 22-year-old walked off stage and grabbed a microphone to address the audience when she was suddenly thrown backwards after being shocked.
  • Granados tried to let go of the microphone, but the wire caught on her hand, causing her to fall onto the stage
  • She eventually returned and finished her strut before leaving to huge applause

By Adry Torres for Dailymail.com

published: 5:00 PM, Nov 30, 2022 | Updated: 20:39, Nov 30, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

If beauty pageants had a “shocking catwalk strut” category, this contestant would definitely have come out on top.

Andrea Granados was electrocuted live on stage on Sunday as she competed for the Miss Sahuayo 2022 crown in western Mexico’s state of Michoacán.

The 22-year-old was barefoot and wearing a traditional outfit covered in colorful feathers as she approached the microphone stand.

But after reaching for the microphone to address the audience, she suddenly jerked and staggered back in shock, holding her hand.

Andrea Granados approaches the microphone stand just before she was electrocuted while competing in Sunday’s Miss Sahuayo 2022 beauty queen pageant in Sahuayo, a city in the western Mexican state of Michoacán

Related Post
  1. Inspectors probe Tyson Foods meat-packing plant in Missouri as child labor scandal expands

    Labor examiners have actually increased their probe right into kid labor misuses at significant United…

  2. Four friends who drugged their wives and watched as they raped each others’ partners face jail

    Four friends who drugged their wives, watched them rape each other's partners and congratulated each…

  3. Mom who thought she was having triplets was stunned when she gave birth to QUADS instead

    A mother who thought she was expecting triplets was shocked when she gave birth to…

The 22-year-old beauty pageant contestant was electrocuted after she grabbed the microphone to address the audience

Andrea Granados suffered burns to her hand and was able to return to the stage after the accident and complete her strut

As she quickly backed away from the stand, she tried to let go of the microphone, but it stuck to her hand, causing her to fall backwards onto the stage.

The MC is heard yelling in Spanish, “She’s going to be electrocuted, she’s going to be electrocuted.”

Granados lay on her back and managed to get the microphone and wire off her before several pageant workers ran over and helped her walk off the stage.

Andrea Granados grabs the microphone just before she was shockingly electrocuted at a beauty pageant in Michoacán, Mexico

Andrea Granados took part in the Miss Sahuayo 2022 beauty pageant on Sunday

She suffered burns to her hand, but the shocking accident didn’t stop her from returning to the runway to complete her stunt.

Granados took the election setback to heart and joked about it on social media on Monday.

“I literally came back recharged,” she wrote. “Thanks for all your messages, thank God everything is fine.

Andrea Granados tries to let go of the microphone before falling on stage

Andrea Granados is cared for by beauty pageant staff after she was electrocuted

Jacky

Share
Published by
Jacky
Tags: BeautyContestantdaily mailelectrocutedLIVEMexiconewspageantQueenStage
2 days ago

Recent Posts

After a viral infection in Britain’s schools, a third primary school student succumbs to Strep A.

A third elementary school student has died after contracting Strep A as calls for a…

12 mins ago

Back to work! After his stint as a I’m A Celeb, Matt Hancock is back at Commons

Back to the day job! Matt Hancock returns to Commons to push for dyslexia screening…

14 mins ago

Interview: Madeleine Parry Talks Documentary ‘The Angels: Kickin’ Down The Door’

Australia in the 1970s is reminiscent of many things including the legendary Aussie rock band…

21 mins ago

Los Angeles Lakers trade ideas based on the latest rumor

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty ImagesTrade winds are blowing in Laker Land again because, well, this…

22 mins ago

Russia-Ukraine war – List of key events, Day 282

As the war between Russia and Ukraine enters its 282nd day, we take a look…

24 mins ago

World Cup 2022 LIVE! Cristiano Ronaldo may be absent for Portugal; England recent team news

LIVEWORLD CUP LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo may NOT play for Portugal as they bid to beat…

26 mins ago