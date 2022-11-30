Beauty queen contestant is electrocuted live on stage during a pageant in Mexico

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

If beauty pageants had a “shocking catwalk strut” category, this contestant would definitely have come out on top.

Andrea Granados was electrocuted live on stage on Sunday as she competed for the Miss Sahuayo 2022 crown in western Mexico’s state of Michoacán.

The 22-year-old was barefoot and wearing a traditional outfit covered in colorful feathers as she approached the microphone stand.

But after reaching for the microphone to address the audience, she suddenly jerked and staggered back in shock, holding her hand.

Andrea Granados approaches the microphone stand just before she was electrocuted while competing in Sunday’s Miss Sahuayo 2022 beauty queen pageant in Sahuayo, a city in the western Mexican state of Michoacán

Andrea Granados suffered burns to her hand and was able to return to the stage after the accident and complete her strut

As she quickly backed away from the stand, she tried to let go of the microphone, but it stuck to her hand, causing her to fall backwards onto the stage.

The MC is heard yelling in Spanish, “She’s going to be electrocuted, she’s going to be electrocuted.”

Granados lay on her back and managed to get the microphone and wire off her before several pageant workers ran over and helped her walk off the stage.

Andrea Granados grabs the microphone just before she was shockingly electrocuted at a beauty pageant in Michoacán, Mexico

Andrea Granados took part in the Miss Sahuayo 2022 beauty pageant on Sunday

She suffered burns to her hand, but the shocking accident didn’t stop her from returning to the runway to complete her stunt.

Granados took the election setback to heart and joked about it on social media on Monday.

“I literally came back recharged,” she wrote. “Thanks for all your messages, thank God everything is fine.

Andrea Granados tries to let go of the microphone before falling on stage