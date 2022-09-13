Beauty pro AskEllenBeauty shares her biggest makeup don’ts and how to pick the right foundation

Other rules are: don’t buy eyeshadow for the holidays or the wrong foundation shade

She said to sanitize brushes and sponges after every use to prevent infections

An Australian beauty expert has revealed the five things she would never do as a professional makeup artist, from using in-store mascara testers to not cleaning brushes and sponges after every use.

Ellen Malone, passing by AskEllenBeauty online, shared the five tips with her 362,000 TikTok followers in a viral video.

The Sydney hair and makeup artist said she never buys foundation without first letting a patch dry on her skin or trying mascara in the store, even with a disposable brush.

Professional hair and makeup artist Ellen Malone (pictured) shared the five things she would never do as a beauty expert

When looking for a foundation, Ellen will dab or ‘swatch’ a small amount on her skin and wait for it to dry before choosing a shade.

Top five beauty experts she would never do as a makeup artist 1. Never buy a limited edition or holiday eyeshadow palette without swatching it to test the pigment 2. Never buy a foundation without letting the ‘swatch’ dry 3. Never use a store mascara tester – not even with a disposable brush 4. Never use my personal brushes more than once without sanitizing them 5. Never use a yellow-based foundation on pink skin

In the clip she showed the huge color difference between a wet and dry ‘swatch’ on the back of her hand.

When she was in a store, the beauty lover also said that she never uses a mascara tester.

“Not even with a disposable brush. Eye infection – not worth it,” she said.

Ellen said it’s best to clean your brushes and sponges regularly and always sanitize them in between to avoid nasty infections.

“I once had a client who got a staph infection from using a dirty sponge. Like her own dirty sponge. Sanitize and replace it regularly,” she advised.

Another rule Ellen swears by is never buy a holiday or limited edition eyeshadow palette without testing the pigment.

“Limited edition items don’t have economies of scale, so brands sometimes use a cheaper pigment in those items to save money,” she said.

“That means that even with a brand you know and like, the holiday palette is often chalky and not very good.”

Finally, Ellen said she should never use a yellow-based foundation on pink skin, which she called a “bugbear” of hers.

Foundations generally come in one of three basic undertones, pink, yellow, or neutral, and Ellen said that choosing a color that doesn’t suit your skin can make you look orange.

Ellen said she should put a small amount of foundation on her skin and wait for it to dry before choosing a shade that shows the difference between the product when wet and when it’s dry

She explained how to tell if you need a pink or a yellow base.

“When you have pink skin, you have shades of pink or red everywhere — your chest, your face, your ears, everywhere,” Ellen said.

“If you’re still not sure, apply a pink and yellow foundation to your chin and chest and see what disappears.”

Ellen’s clip has been viewed over 2.4 million times on the video sharing platform and many users were impressed by the helpful tips.

‘That wet/dry foundation shook me!!’ one viewer said and another agreed, ‘My jaw dropped on the wet vs dry foundation’.

‘Wait, did you have to brush after ONE USE???’ asked a third.

“I’ve…never…cleaned my makeup brushes…it’s been years…send help,” another joked.