Beauty lovers are snatching up a hair straightener that uses STEAM to hydrate your locks

Aussie women are getting help from an award-winning steam-infused straightener to smooth their hair with just one stroke – and it’s a ‘dupe’ for a popular $330 device.

That VS Sassoon Steam Straight Brilliancewhich retails for $199, is quickly becoming the go-to tool for ladies who want shiny locks with minimal fuss — and without spending a fortune at the salon.

It’s a perfect copy of the L’Oreal Professionnel Steampod 3.0 — which retails for $330 at Adore Beauty — but with the added bonus of being Beauty Heaven’s best new hair tool of 2022.

Makeup artist Michael Brown, who tested the VS Sassoon straightener in January, noted that it creates a ‘softer, smoother finish with far less damage’.

“This VS Sassoon still has wide ceramic plates that heat up to different temperature settings, but the steam option is there, which I tend to love using as it literally creates super sleek, shiny hair,” he said.

‘Not the fried dull look general straighteners give.’

The device uses the latest Vapor Infusion technology, which uses steam to actually hydrate while smoothing frizzy, curly and coarse hair, with one-pass results proven to last up to 24 hours.

As many as 96.8 percent of women agree that their hair felt softer, more hydrated and less frizzy after using the straightener.

The device uses the latest Vapor Infusion Technology that uses steam to actually hydrate while smoothing frizzy, curly and coarse hair

BEFORE: The straightener works to tame even the most frizzy and thick strands

AFTER: You’ll be left with sleek locks in next to no time at all

“Great price, fast delivery and the product does what it says,” one woman wrote online about the beauty tool.

‘Straightened my curly and frizzy hair so quickly and easily! I love it! Huge time saver and so worth the price,” said another.

A third added: ‘Easy to use, great for thick hair. I have damaged hair and this straightener gave it shine and made it really smooth’.

It can be bought from Myer and David Jones.