Beauty is pain! Sixties sex symbol Raquel Welch, 81, gets a painful manicure

Sixties sex symbol Raquel Welch proves that beauty is pain, as she looks like she’s in pain while getting a manicure.

DailyMail.com saw the 81-year-old former actress and model go through a range of emotions during her three-hour visit last week to Beverly Hills nail salon J&J Beauty Lounge, a favorite among residents of the opulent neighborhood.

In the end, Welch seemed thrilled with the results and shared some laughs with her manicurist during less grueling moments.

Lowkey Welch, who rarely ventures out in public these days, was last photographed by DailyMail.com in September for the first time in two years.

For her outing last week, she wore glamorous gold earrings and a white top with black pants as she patiently read magazines in the waiting area until her esthetician was ready.

She walked in wearing a straw hat and then took it off to reveal the famous features that made her a 60s and 70s superstar in films like Bedazzled, The Biggest Buddle of Them All, One Million Years BC and Fantastic Voyage .

Raquel Welch, 81, was spotted last week for a manicure at Beverly Hills nail salon J&J Beauty Lounge, a local favorite

DailyMail.com saw the 1960s sex symbol writhe in pain as the manicure got intense

DailyMail.com saw the former actress and model go through a range of emotions during her three-hour visit last week

Welch clearly appears to be in pain during her manicure and is seen with animated facial expressions

In the end, Welch seemed happy with the results and laughed a lot during less tough moments

The brunette bombshell – born Jo Raquel Tejada – quickly rose to fame as an international sex symbol in the 1960s and 1970s, starring in several Hollywood classics.

Currently single, Raquel has been married four times.

Welch, who was born Jo Raquel Tejada in Chicago, has two grown children but no known romance since her divorce from most recent husband Richie Palmer in 2008.

In an interview with Elle magazine in 2011, she vowed never to remarry, saying, “I’m just not cut out for it anymore. I like men and I like their company, but I’m too independent and motivated.’

“I’m willing to date, but honestly, at my age, there’s a shrinking group of suitable people. I don’t mind the traditional roles of man and woman, but, as you can see, I’m a woman with a very strong spirit,” she continued.

“I’m sure I would be a challenge for a lot of men. They wouldn’t want to deal with it or, if they did, maybe I’m just not that interested.’

Welch married his first husband James Welch at the age of 19 – a year after she attended San Diego State College on a theatrical arts scholarship.

For her outing last week, she wore glamorous gold earrings, a white top, black pants and sandals

Welch came in with a straw hat, then took it off to reveal the famous features that made her a superstar of the 60s and 70s

Lowkey Welch, who rarely ventures out in public these days, was last photographed in two years by DailyMail.com in September

The brunette bombshell starred in such classics as Bedazzled, One Million Years BC (right) Bandolero! – among many others

The couple had two children Damon (born 1959) and Tahnee Welch (born 1961) – she moved to Dallas with her two children after their divorce.

She moved to Los Angeles in 1963 and had small roles in films and shows.

Her divorce was finalized in 1964.

She married three more times after James; she was married to producer Patrick Curtis from 1967 to 1972; to Andrew Weinfeld from 1980 to 1990; and to Richard Palmer from 1999 until they split in 2003 and divorced in 2008.

Welch became a household name as a young bomb in the 60s and 70s, but continued to appear in film and television roles as more mature characters into the 2000s.

In 2001, she played Mrs. Windham-Vandermark, the ex-wife of a murdered rich man, alongside Reese Witherspoon in the hit film Legally Blonde.

The last projects of the movie star were in 2017 – the film How To Be A Latin Lover and the show Date My Dad.