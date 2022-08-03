Beauty and the Geek’s Karly Fisher suffers a PANIC ATTACK during epic abseiling challenge

Beauty and the Geek star Karly Fisher nearly had a panic attack on Wednesday night during the latest adventure challenge.

Hostess Sophie Monk told the stars that they were instructed to abseil from a height of 50 meters from the Skye Suites in Sydney’s Green Square.

Karly looked tearful as she hyperventilated on the steel rim, only to have her next to “geek” teammate, Aaron, drop.

Aaron, seeing Karly upset, got emotional himself as he quickly supported her and even said he loved her.

‘Oh my God. This is scary!’ said Karly, struggling to breathe as she looked down.

Admittedly, she was used to being the “strong, confident,” it was Aaron who started to provide support.

“Hey, we’ve been through so much together. I believe in you so much,” Aaron said to Karly, who was still trembling.

“Remember we’ve come this far,” he added.

Karly almost didn’t jump off the platform. Aaron, terrified, said he wanted to be strong for Karly.

“You’re okay, Karls. I love you so much,” Aaron yelled at her.

“You’ll be fine. I believe in you.’

Karly screamed on the way down as Aaron made a more controlled descent.

The pair eventually landed in the hotel pool to applause from their teammates.

“I’m so proud of you,” Aaron said.

Aaron later thought about how he wanted to support Karly after she supported him.

“I want to help Karly as much as possible because during this experience she helped me do things I didn’t think I would do in a million years,” he said.

Karly admitted she was impressed by Aaron’s strength.

“To see this man do that, going from such an awkward, silent shell to just throwing himself in at the deep end. It flipped a switch for me,” she said.

The pair later won the season, taking home the $100,000 prize money.