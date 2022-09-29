Beauty and the Geek’s Jordan Finlayson admits throwing glass brother-in-law Sydney

A former reality star with a “serious” drug problem has begged a court to send her to rehab instead of jail after admitting she threw a glass at her brother-in-law.

Beauty and The Geek finalist Jordan Finlayson, 31, has faced a series of charges over the past year, including two counts of common assault, a warrant of apprehended violence and possession of identity information with intent to commit. fraud.

On Thursday, the former NRL cheerleader found herself in front of a judge again, this time pleading guilty to an assault charge at Downing Center Local Court in Sydney.

Jordan Finlayson pleaded guilty to throwing a glass at her brother-in-law after a fight at her Botany home in February when she smuggled her boyfriend into her home.

Finlayson previously admitted to spending $5,000 a week on drugs while battling addiction, and has now agreed to go to rehab.

Finlayson had been living with his sister, brother-in-law, their two children and their father in a house in Botany in February this year, according to a police fact sheet seen by News.

She had just been released from two years and three months behind bars at the end of 2021, and her family forced her to agree to a set of “rules” if she was going to live with them, including not bringing anyone they don’t know. home.

On Valentine’s Day this year, February 14, the Beauty and the Geek star brought her boyfriend home and hid him in her bedroom.

Court documents indicate the family had a CCTV camera in front of the house and knew an unknown man had entered.

The next day, Finlayson’s sister asked her if the man was still there, and she said no.

A few hours later, his brother-in-law also asked if the man was still there. She said ‘no’ again, but her sister entered the room and found the boyfriend hiding under the bed.

The man was “seriously impaired by illicit drugs,” according to court documents.

The former model and Beauty and the Geek star has been battling drug addiction for years and has spent time in and out of custody.

The adults then got into an argument, with the sister telling the boyfriend to “get out of this house,” before the former model got involved.

Finlayson insulted his sister, even yelling ‘fuck off, you fat bitch’.

The brother-in-law then intervened to calm the two sisters down, before Finlayson grabbed a glass of juice and threw it at their heads, according to court documents.

She hit him just above the right eye, before running and hiding in her room. Then her sister dragged her out of the house by her hair.

Three days later, police were told that Finlayson was in the house again with her boyfriend, who was wanted on two outstanding warrants and suspected malicious wounding.

Officers forced their way into the house in South Sydney and arrested the former NRL cheerleader and her partner.

Finlayson was granted bail and appeared in court six days later, but was arrested the day before her hearing and sent back behind bars with her bail revoked.

After being jailed in April 2020, the former reality TV star vowed to learn from her ‘mistakes’ but has repeatedly found herself in front of a judge.

On Thursday, he appeared at Downing Center initially intending to fight the charges but decided to plead guilty to one count of assault.

Her lawyer, Daniel Grippi, said it was clear she suffers from a serious drug addiction, adding that every court she has faced has recommended she be sent to rehab.

“Not once did probation take it upon herself to help her get into rehab…even now, Ms. Finlayson is on edge,” he said.

She said that she is aware of the “consequences” of her actions and believes rehab can help her.

Finlayson appeared on Channel Seven’s Beauty and The Geek (pictured) before his life spiraled into drug addiction.

Deputy Chief Justice Sharon Freund agreed that Finlayson “clearly” needed to seek help for his addictions.

He deferred the case for three months to make sure the former reality TV star goes to a facility, but wants to see real progress from Finlayson before he returns.

“You’re 31 years old and unless you break this cycle now you could see the barrel of being institutionalized and I don’t want that for you,” Ms Freund said.

Finlayson will face court in January.