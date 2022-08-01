Beauty and the Geek: Tara and Michael dating in real life after the show

Beauty and the Geek’s Tara Schwarz and Michael Gebicki have decided to stay together as a real couple after meeting on the show.

The shy geek and outgoing beauty discovered that opposites attract after being paired up in the heartwarming Channel Nine series.

They confirmed their romance on Sunday’s episode during a game of “Slow or Steady,” similar to the MAFS commitment ceremonies.

The pair voted to make their relationship official, which is unusual for BATG as the couples usually decide to just be friends at the end of the season.

During the segment, each couple had to write “solid” if they wanted to make their relationship official, or “slow” to remain friends.

Michael revealed that he didn’t expect to form a romantic relationship with anyone and that he was eager to take the next step in their relationship.

“I met a girl who complements me in the best of ways. I wasn’t expecting this,” he said, opening his envelope to reveal his decision.

Tara then opened her envelope to reveal that she had also written “stuck.”

“I met a man who made me believe in love again, so that’s pretty special,” she said.

It comes after the start of the pair romance was put to the test when the mermaid artist first visited Michael’s rickety share house.

As Michael led the way, Tara was surprised by his living situation.

“This is my place,” he said with a laugh, to which a shocked Tara replied, “Goodness.”

Michael then gave her a tour of his house, complete with a broken and rusted shower, torn curtains and a filthy stove top.

The outside of the house was covered in peeling paint and junk was scattered all over the backyard.

Before the tour, Tara said she had strong feelings for the kids entertainer.

Beauty and the Geek continues Monday at 7:30pm on Channel Nine

