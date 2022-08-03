Beauty and the Geek star Jordan Finlayson sentenced for stealing credit cards

A former reality TV star with a ‘serious drug problem’ has avoided further jail time, despite admitting to stealing customer credit cards at money parties.

Beauty and The Geek runner-up Jordan Finlayson, 31, has faced a series of charges in the past six months, including two counts of common assault and a held warrant for assault.

She appeared before the local Downing Center court on Wednesday via a video link from remand, where she pleaded guilty to possession of identity information with intent to commit fraud.

The former model was caught with a number of credit cards and NSW driver’s licenses she had taken from three men at parties between January 29 and February 2 at Botany in Sydney’s south.

Jordan Finlayson has escaped prison after pleading guilty to possession of identity information with intent to commit fraud

The former model and Beauty and the Geek star has been battling drug addiction for years and has spent time in and out of custody

According to court documents, as reported by Newsguests at the Bucks Pool parties were told to leave their belongings in a bag at the front of the establishment.

Finlayson then took pictures of the cards while using the room to change clothes.

In the weeks following the shindigs, three men noticed a series of transactions had been made with their cards that were foreign to them.

One man received a note from Centrelink that he had received $750 in Covid disaster payments, while another had deposited $4,900 into a Neds sports betting account.

He was also unable to file a tax return in April because he was told that someone with the same name had already filed the return.

Another victim had his bank details updated in Centrelink and saw a number of fraudulent transactions, including coffee purchases and Uber rides.

The former reality TV star said she gave the card details to someone else who scammed the men. The prosecution does not claim that they tried to defraud the men herself.

Finlayson was arrested on February 17 when NSW police found images of the licenses and ten credit cards on her phone. She has been in prison since her arrest.

She initially pleaded not guilty, but changed her plea after learning she would face trial.

The ex-NRL cheerleader vowed to change her life months earlier in a post-prison interview

The court heard that the Beauty and the Geek personality was on parole when she violated the terms in February, while her lawyer asked the court not to sentence her further in prison.

Daniel Grippi, her representative, asked instead that she be allowed to undergo rehabilitation for her “serious” drug problems.

Magistrate Alison Viney said the maximum sentence for the crime was seven years behind bars, and outlines that her actions led to something “incredibly disruptive to one’s life.”

“People are stealing identity information for a whole host of nefarious purposes… I’m not saying that was your intent, but someone got their hands on this information that you obtained and they used it,” she told Finlayson.

Magistrate Viney handed her a 12-month Community Corrections injunction and said she “hoped” the former model would find a suitable rehabilitation center.

“I sincerely hope that once you are admitted to a drug addiction program, your path forward is much more successful,” she said.

Finlayson appeared on the Channel Seven show Beauty and The Geek (pictured) before her life plunged into a drug addiction

The allegations come just months after the ex-Penthouse model vowed to stop self-destructive behavior after being thrown in jail for drug offenses while in the throes of a $5,000-a-week addiction.

In April 2020, the ex-NRL cheerleader was sentenced to two years and three months in prison, but was released on parole last September after serving 15 months.

At the time of her arrest in July 2019, Finlayson admitted to taking a weekly cocktail of drugs, including heroin, Xanax, marijuana and GBL, while working as a lingerie waitress in Sydney’s drug-driven party scene.

The wild lifestyle led to an expensive addiction and led to her having an overdose at one point, culminating in her incarceration as she turned to crime to fuel her habit.

But in a post-release interview in December, Finlayson vowed to start her life over and rise above her checkered past.

Finlayson has previously admitted to spending $5,000 a week on drugs as he struggled with his addiction

“I am deeply ashamed and ashamed of what I had become: drugs are selfish and rob me of five years and twenty,” she told the Daily Telegraph.

‘Two and a half years before the prison I used all the drugs; cocaine, GBL (a liquid); my life was a blur, I let a lot of people down and made bad choices.

“I was so devastated that I overdosed and went to rehab six months before I was arrested, but I couldn’t stop.”

Finlayson said prison was scary and the “wrong place” for her, but the “wake-up call” she needed.

It was a feeling she nurtured from the start of her sentence, telling the court in a letter that she was “letting everyone down” and stating that she would prove that “everyone makes mistakes” but can come back to it.

After her release, she told the publication that she cut off toxic friends, took an entrepreneurship course, and picked promotion and modeling work — and also returned to lingerie waitress.

But despite her strong claims, she ended up back in jail just three months later.

NSW police said they visited a home in Botany around 4pm on Feb. 17 as part of an ongoing investigation into a man wanted with an outstanding warrant.

After being incarcerated in April 2020, the former reality TV star vowed to learn from her ‘mistakes’

Officers broke in a short time later and arrested Finlayson and a 36-year-old man before taking them to Mascot Station.

“The man was charged with an outstanding warrant for three offences, including injuring a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, violating a ban/restriction in AVO and arguing,” the NSW Police Department said in a statement. declaration.

He appeared before the Central Local Court the following day (Friday, February 18), where he was formally refused bail to appear again in the same court on Thursday, April 14.

Finlayson was charged with two counts of habitual assault, destruction or damage to property and detention and was set to appear in local court at Downing Center on Wednesday, February 23.

However, the day before the trial, she was arrested by police officers at a house on Tweedmouth Avenue, Rosebery, around 10:45 a.m.

“A 31-year-old woman was arrested and taken to Mascot Police Station where she was charged with possession of identity information for committing a crime and requesting detention,” the NSW Police Department said.

Finlayson is in pre-trial detention until her next court hearing on March 10

Finlayson was a cheerleader for NRL clubs Cronulla Sharks and Wests Tigers and the Sydney Kings basketball team in 2014.

She briefly rose to fame as the second beauty in Season 3 of Beauty and the Geek in 2011.

She and the season’s “nerd,” Lachlan Cosgrove, began dating after the show ended, but broke up ten months later.

In 2013, she became the face of iconic Australian brand Chiko Rolls for an advertising campaign.

Producers of The Bachelor expressed interest in getting her on the show as a contestant, but Finlayson declined.

She also appeared topless in photo shoots for Penthouse magazine in 2018, and regularly shares racy images with her 37,500 Instagram followers.