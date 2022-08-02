Beauty and the Geek: Emily McCarthy reveals she was a victim of sexual assault

Beauty and the Geek star Emily McCarthy has revealed she was sexually assaulted shortly before filming the Channel Nine show.

The 25-year-old spoke of the ordeal in an Instagram post following her elimination on Monday night.

“In October 2021, just months before the show, I was the victim of sexual assault by someone I trusted,” she wrote.

“I was completely devastated and in a very dark place with no hope of finding light in my life again,” she added.

Emily revealed that she was approached by Nine producers for an interview three days after the traumatic experience.

“Although I was hesitant at first, I knew the world lifted me off the floor again and gave me a great opportunity to overcome the greatest hurdle ever thrown at me,” she said.

She said her experience with Beauty and the Geek helped her “heal slowly.”

“The people I met and the memories I made brought back my glow, and even though I don’t think I’ll ever be able to fully process what happened to me, I’ve learned that it doesn’t define me and there are so many amazing things happened. has happened since and will continue to happen in the future.’

Emily continued, “I just want anyone who has ever been a victim of this and experienced such trauma to know that everything is going to get better.

“You have so much to live for. Great things will come to you, please keep fighting, healing and regaining your love for life.”

She urged anyone with similar experiences to contact her, as “no one should ever go through this alone.”

Emily’s friends and co-stars praised her for speaking out.

Last year’s BATG winner Lachlan Mansell commented, “I’m sorry to hear this happened to you; no one ever deserves to go through something like that.”

‘So proud of you for speaking out when many of us still find our sparkle. You’re an inspiration,” Bryanna Reynolds said.

Her partner on the series, Kiran Rao, also wrote, “This is very brave of you, Em. Thank you for speaking up and so happy to hear that the BATG experience was healing for you.”