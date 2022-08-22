Beauty and the Geek: Emily McCarthy joins adult website OnlyFans

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Beauty and the Geek’s Emily McCarthy has become the latest reality star to join the subscription-based adult website OnlyFans.

The 25-year-old flight attendant announced her surprising career move on Instagram this week.

She posted a photo of herself sunbathing in a skimpy bikini and encouraged her followers to open their wallets and sign up.

Beauty and the Geek’s Emily McCarthy has become the latest reality star to join subscription-based adult website OnlyFans

Emily charges subscribers $15 per month to access her spicy content, which is on par with other reality stars.

Several of her Beauty and the Geek co-stars expressed support for her new career.

Fellow beauties Sophie Taylor and Heidi Mitchell both shared links to her OnlyFans account on their Instagram Stories.

The 25-year-old flight attendant announced her surprising career move on Instagram this week, posting this photo of herself sunbathing in a skimpy bikini

“So so proud of my bestie!” Heidi wrote. “Go click the link, guys. Trust me, you don’t want to miss this.’

Emily recently apologized after being caught driving under the influence.

She blew 0.168 during a roadside breath test on November 7 last year after being stopped while driving in Miranda, Sydney.

Several of her Beauty and the Geek co-stars expressed support for her new career

She pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor and was fined $500 in the Sutherland Local Court on January 13.

She was also banned from driving for six months.

“The accused stated that she had recently had an alcoholic drink at the Gymea Hotel, 20 minutes before she was detained by the police,” the police said.

Emily recently apologized after being caught driving under the influence

Ms McCarthy told Daily Mail Australia in a statement through Nine’s publicity department: ‘I deeply regret my decision and take full responsibility for my actions.

“I have accepted the outcome of the court and this has been a huge learning curve for me and something I will never do again.”

Emily was paired with Jason Mihalopoulos on Beauty and the Geek.