Beauty and the Geek: Christopher on how his makeover changed his life

Beauty and the Geek star Christopher Mattiske got an incredible makeover on Monday night’s episode.

And 30-year-old Yu-Gi-Oh! Champion has now revealed how his dramatic new look has changed his life.

“I feel so much more comfortable just in general and more confident talking to people or just walking to places,” he said. Yahoo lifestyle.

“It’s bizarre how much difference it makes,” he added.

Christopher also revealed that people are now treating him “differently,” after viewers flocked to Twitter to note his resemblance to Hollywood heartthrob Ashton Kutcher.

“It’s kind of weird actually,” he admitted.

“I never really thought that looks were super important, and I don’t think they’re the most important thing or determine someone’s worth, but it’s the first thing people see.”

Chris, who has been linked to Bri on the healthy dating show Nine, became the second nerd to get a hair and clothes makeover on Monday.

Bri burst into tears as she said, “Chris looks flawless. He hasn’t even seen himself in the mirror yet. I just know how good he looks and how good he’s going to feel and I’m speechless’

“I’ve been looking at the same face in the mirror every day for over 15 years. Thats crazy. I like it anyway. I love this,’ said a shocked Chris.

‘Actually, I’m short of words. This is your moment. Your moment,’ Bri told him.

Chris admitted he was shocked by the reaction of the other contestants when the doors on the stage opened.

“I never thought I could have that effect on people, the overall vibe of awe and shock,” he said.

Chris admitted he was shocked by the reaction of the other contestants to his makeover

“The reaction to my appearance is not like I’ve ever experienced or would have expected in my life. Thank you very much. I absolutely appreciate it so much,’ he added.

He said his new look helped him gain confidence and “believe I’m worth people’s time.”

During his makeover, Chris admitted that he often “hides” behind his long hair.

“Maybe it’s an excuse to avert eye contact. Keeping eye contact is something I really learned in this experience,” he admitted.

‘I’ve never actually done that. Normally I would just be, you know. You look away.’

Beauty and the Geek continues on Channel Nine at 7:30pm on Wednesday