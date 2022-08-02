Beauty and the Geek Australia: Editing fail reveals the final three couples

A trailer for Beauty and the Geek apparently contains a major spoiler for the season finale.

After Monday’s episode, Channel Nine aired a promo for the final two episodes, which will air on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

In the teaser, host Sophie Monk faces three beauties and three geeks before saying, “The Beauty and the Geek winners are…”

The promo is then reduced to three couples – Tegan and Anthony, Bri and Christopher, and Karly and Aaron – even though there are still four teams in the competition.

The absence of Michael and Tara almost confirms that they will not make the final.

Eagle-eyed viewers quickly took notice, with one tweet: “LOL on #BATG ruined the last three in the trailer for the last four episodes. Twice.’

Another fan responded to a since-deleted Facebook post: “Seriously? Ruining your own show?’

The promo has since been withdrawn from circulation and Nine has released a modified trailer on social media and the Beauty and the Geek website.

Online bookmakers Sportsbet have been tipping Aaron and Karly for winning since the season even started.

They are still the favorites as of Tuesday afternoon with a short odd of $1.35.

Beauty and the Geek shocked fans with four major makeovers on Monday night, leaving presenter Sophie Monk (pictured) stunned

On last night’s episode, four of the geeks left the beauties and Sophie presented themselves with their incredible makeovers.

Jason was the first to be revealed to send shockwaves through the group after admitting to wearing his PJ shorts while shopping.

He admitted that he couldn’t even look women in the eye when he started the experiment.

‘Damn it. I couldn’t believe who I was looking at. It is awesome. I don’t know what to say,” Jason said of his transformation.

Aaron was next, and Karly admitted he needed a “big change” in his appearance.

“I’m ready to start living now,” said Aaron, who also revealed that he wore false teeth during the episode.

‘I am speechless. I’ve never felt so sexy. I just want to say that I feel like the luckiest nerd in the world.

Anthony was next up the block with him showing off his soft new look.

“I feel pretty,” he said tearfully.

“It was very emotional. Why can’t you love yourself and be proud of who you are?’

The latest reveal was Michael, who Tara said has gone from “cutie” to “hottie.”

“Oh damn,” he said. ‘OK. I accept this.’

Beauty and the Geek continues Tuesday at 7:30pm on Channel Nine

