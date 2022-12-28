Beauty aficionados rave about the Korean skin care serum that sells a bottle every 10 seconds: Sulwhasoo

A Korean skincare brand is set to launch its popular activating serum in a limited-edition gift set after selling out the cult product every 10 seconds.

The limited edition Sulwhasoo Lunar New Year set will hit Sephora stores on January 21, 2023 and will retail for $195.

In celebration of the year of the rabbit, Sulwhasoo is offering customers the opportunity to earn their First Care Activating Serum in a stunning ceramic bottle embellished with an illustration of a pair of rabbits and plum blossoms.

The serum is the first step in any skin care routine right after cleansing, with two or three pumps all you need to smooth the face.

It instantly absorbs into the skin and primes from within, increasing the skin’s radiance and the effectiveness of the skin care product applied over it.

The standard bottle is sold every 10 seconds. and more than 400,000 customers have purchased more than 10 bottles.

Those who have already tried the serum are ‘addicted’ to the ‘glass skin’ effect it leaves behind.

‘I was hooked after trying this serum on set. He feels luxurious on the skin. The consistency is a bit sticky for people with normal/combination skin, but it’s the perfect serum for a night routine,” said one woman.

‘It also contains ginseng, among other herbal medicines, to tighten and firm the skin. The only con is the price tag, so I recommend buying the game before diving into the full-size product. A little goes a long way.

It’s already my sixth. I can’t live without it. The package is nice, the smell is nice, everything is perfect for my skin. Really good and if you haven’t tried it yet just buy one and you won’t regret it,” said another.

A third added: ‘I got the product for mum, she loved it, the scent is so nice. He has always liked Sulwhasoo products. It is a good brand to give something nice to your mother!