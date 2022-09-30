‘Beautiful’ woman, 21,died after wardrobe crushed her in Liverpool’s historic Adelphi Hotel

A ‘beautiful’ young woman who died ‘accidentally’ at Liverpool’s historic Adelphi Hotel was crushed by a wardrobe after she woke up in the middle of the night mistaking it for the toilet door.

Chloe Haynes, 21, was found dead at the famous city center hotel at 6.37am on September 10 after emergency services rushed to the scene following a ‘safety concern’.

Her heartbroken mother Nicola Williams, 49, has revealed that the wardrobe is believed to have fallen from the wall and crushed her windpipe.

Miss Williams, from Wrexham, said: ‘Chloe left Pwllheli at around 7.40pm and they went to the Adelphi, there was some sort of engagement party or something.

‘By midnight she’d had shots and so on and she was a bit drunk so her friend has taken her back to the hotel to sleep it off and then he’s gone out again.

‘It appears that she has got out of bed confused, not knowing where she is, and has opened the door to the wardrobe, perhaps thinking it is the toilet or the door to go back out of the room. It was a big, old, heavy wardrobe and it fell on top of her and crushed her trachea.’

Miss Williams said Chloe’s friend returned to the room in the early hours of the morning and was confronted with the horrific scene.

She said he shouted for help and two men from other rooms came to help lift the wardrobe off Chloe, but it was too late to save her life.

Speaking about her loss, Miss Williams said: ‘She loved animals, she had a little dog called Archie, she was obsessed. There are so many pictures of them together.

‘My little nickname for her was birdy. She was so petite and small and when she ate she was like a little bird. She was quiet, she was someone who didn’t speak unless it was necessary to say so.

‘But in the last 12 months she was coming out of her shell, she was gaining her confidence and she had a wide circle of friends. She was kind and caring and she seemed to connect with gay men and that’s how she met the friend she went to Liverpool with.’

Miss Williams said her daughter enjoyed her job as a waitress at the holiday park, which also provided her with accommodation, and was ‘living her best life’.

She said: ‘She was planning to do her driving lessons and she had saved a little bit of money for it and she wanted to go abroad on holiday with her friends. She just did all the things that any 21-year-old would do.

‘She was beautiful but she had struggled with confidence so she didn’t really know how beautiful she was and that made her beautiful inside too. She was very kind’.

Three men had initially been arrested in connection with her death, but were later released without charge.

The men, aged 26, 46 and 49, were arrested as Merseyside Police launched an investigation into the woman’s death, but they later ruled that Miss Haynes had died ‘accidentally’.

A file has been handed over to the coroner and a preliminary inquest will take place at a date yet to be confirmed.

At the time of the incident, Detective Inspector Lynsay Armbruster said: ‘We are in the very early stages of the investigation and are trying to establish the circumstances surrounding the young woman’s death.

‘I would appeal to anyone who was in the hotel in the early hours of this morning who may have seen or heard anything at all to come forward.’

As tributes poured in for the 21-year-old, one friend said: ‘Rest in peace beautiful girl.’

Another added: ‘Absolutely devastated.’

And a third said: ‘RIP beautiful.’

The hotel received public recognition after featuring in a 1997 fly-on-the-wall documentary series, Hotel, which gave viewers a rare insight into the day-to-day running of the venue.

Fawlty Towers actor Andrew Sachs narrated the hit BBC series, which hit 11 million viewers after the first episode aired.

The hotel became popular with passengers wealthy enough to cross the Atlantic on liners such as the Titanic in the early 20th century.

The Adelphi Hotel has been visited by a host of famous celebrities, including former Prime Minister Winston Churchill

It has also boasted some famous celebrities, including former Prime Minister Winston Churchill, who loved the hotel so much that he would host strategy meetings there in the late 1940s.

Harold Wilson, another former prime minister, also walked through the doors and even had his favorite suite named after him.

The city center hotel, which narrowly escaped being bombed in the Liverpool May Blitz in 1941, also attracted stars such as Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland and Bob Dylan.

And it’s not the first time someone has been found dead in Adelphi either. Aristocrat Sir ‘Jock’ Delves Broughton was found dead in 1941 after killing himself while on trial for the murder of his wife’s lover.