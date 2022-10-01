Beautiful face of medieval woman found in Scottish priory is brought back to life

Scientists have ingeniously built a 3D digital reconstruction of a ‘beautiful’ 14th-century woman and a cleric with a cleft palate – both of whom will talk to visitors to a book festival about life in Scotland’s ‘cradle of Christianity’.

The unknown woman, who died in her 20s and was placed on a bed of seashells, was found during vault renovations at the Whithorn Priory site in Dumfries and Galloway in the 1950s.

Using facial reconstruction and computer technology, experts from the University of Bradford have created a lifelike animation of the woman who will tell the story of the abbey at an event at the Wigtown Book Festival, which opens today.

The animations are part of Cold Case Whithorn, a project that revisits the area’s archaeological archive.

National Museums Scotland and Dumfries and Galloway Council’s museum service loaned skulls of three medieval people for 3D scanning by Dr. Adrian Evans in Bradford.

They were then digitally reconstructed and given lifelike faces with voiceovers recorded to bring them to life.

Dr. Describing the woman, Christopher Rynn, a craniofacial anthropologist and forensic pathologist, said her skull was the most symmetrical he had ever seen, strongly suggesting she was extremely beautiful.

He said: ‘As the face grows through childhood, through adolescence, it does not grow symmetrically at the same time. It grows left and right, just like walking.

“So if there’s any kind of illness, or even just the kind of emotional trauma that can stop you from sleeping and eating for a long time, then that will throw off the symmetry of the face.

‘The more illness and trauma in childhood, the less symmetrical the adult face will end up.’

The woman was buried in a stone coffin in front of the high altar and next to the tomb of Bishop Walter, who was known to have worked in the Diocese of York, and became Bishop of Whithorn in 1209 – which all suggests that she may have had high status despite being so young.

A third skeleton of a man with a cleft palate was also found in a coffin nearby.

All three skulls underwent facial reconstruction as part of the Cold Case Whithorn project.

Dr. Adrian Maldonado of National Museums Scotland said: ‘The famous excavations at Whithorn were a great leap forward in the archeology of Christianity and, incredibly, they continue to bring new insights into life in medieval Scotland.

‘These tombs were discovered decades ago when they could not have foreseen the kind of questions we can now ask.

“As well as generating critical new scientific data about health and diet in the past, the people of medieval Whithorn continue to inspire stories.

‘What could be a better testament to the value of curating archaeological collections in museums?’

Julia Muir Watt, the trust’s head of development, said: ‘The chance to see and imagine that we can hear these three people from so many centuries ago is a remarkable way to help us understand our history and ancestry.

‘It’s always a challenge to imagine what life was really like in the Middle Ages and these reconstructions are a brilliant way to engage with who these people from our past really were, their everyday lives, their hopes and their beliefs.’

Whithorn held the tomb of St. Ninian, an 8th century missionary who converted the Picts to Christianity.

It was also the birthplace of Latinus of Whithorn, the first known Christian in Scotland, who lived around 450 AD and is mentioned on the Latinus Stone – Scotland’s oldest surviving Christian memorial.