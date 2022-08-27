Beautician reveals she ‘couldn’t recognise’ herself after spending £5,000 on dermal fillers

An esthetician who spent £5,000 a year on dermal filler injections says she got to a point where she ‘could no longer recognize herself’ – and now refuses to give her own clients filler if she doesn’t see the benefit.

Emily Spence, 28, from Chesterfield, Derbyshire, started getting the injections when she was 18, with each appointment getting bigger.

In 2018 she got her lip filler up to 5ml, and had jaw, chin and cheek fillers, for a total of £5,000.

She underwent jaw surgery to change her face shape, with the cumulative effects of the treatments changing her appearance so drastically that she didn’t recognize herself when she looked in the mirror.

The 28-year-old says she realizes the obsession was due to her insecurities with her body, and hates the way she looked with the fillers, which she’s now fixed (aside from some in her lips).

Emily Spence, pictured in 2017, several years after she started getting fillers and had the injections to her lips, cheeks, jaw and chin

Now: Emily now pictured, after most of the fillers dissolved. She says she looked like herself again after the fillers were removed

Now Emily, a nurse and clinician who has opened her own clinic that offers fillers, says she makes sure to talk to clients before they are allowed to make changes.

She said, “I was obsessed with how I looked and I could never be happy.

“I had jaw filler to square my face and make my lips solid.

“I now realize it was because I was so insecure about my appearance and my body.

“I had body dysmorphism. I turned myself into a Barbie. Now I’ve taken away a lot of it.

The esthetician, pictured in 2018 when she spent £5,000 a year on fillers (left) and now (right) says she became obsessed

Body Dysmorphism: Emily (pictured here in 2018) says she became obsessed with her weight as a teenager and

“I won’t let clients continue with a filler if I don’t see the benefit. I talk to them to make sure they’re doing the right thing.”

Emily started suffering from body dysmorphism as a teenager and became obsessed with her weight.

“I would barely eat and then binge at the end of the day,” she said.

“I became more self-aware when I turned 18 and started dating. I felt fat.’

Emily (now pictured) has her own clinic that offers fillers, and she says she’s careful about talking to clients before giving any treatment, and will refuse to treat certain people if she doesn’t think they’re doing it “to the right.” reasons’

She then started getting lip filler — getting it topped up every few months.

“I just went bigger and bigger every time,” she said. “I had a jaw filler and I just didn’t look like myself anymore.

What are fillers? Facial and lip fillers (dermal fillers) are substances that are injected into your face. They fill in lines and wrinkles and give volume to areas such as your lips or cheeks. Fillers are not permanent. How long they last depends on things like the type of filler and where it’s injected. They usually last between 6 and 18 months. Most dermal fillers used in the UK contain a natural substance called hyaluronic acid. If you have fillers, the rest of your face will simply age. Source: NHS

‘At the time I was spending about £5k a year on dermal fillers and anti-wrinkle treatments.

“Something snapped and I realized I’d gone too far.

“I started therapy and realized I was struggling with body dysphoria.

“I had dissolved all the jaw and chin filler, so my face looked like me.

“And now I only have a little bit of lip filler left in it.”

Now Emily has set up her own aesthetic business, but she uses her knowledge as a registered nurse to help women choose to have fillers.

“I enhance people’s natural beauty while making them look like their own identity,” she said.

“I would never let a customer go too far so that they don’t look like themselves anymore like me.

‘I always first talk to them and ask why they want fillers.

“I want to make sure that others don’t change themselves if they’re not happy inside.

“If I don’t think it’s beneficial for them or if I don’t do it for the right reasons, I refuse to do it.

“When I had filler done, no one had ever thought of doing these checks or wondering what the reasons were for me having it done.

‘I think it’s so important to check that customers have fillers done for the right reasons.’