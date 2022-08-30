Beautician blasts reality TV star for getting a free service and then charging $1,000 for a review

<!–

An esthetician who offered a reality TV star free eyelash extensions to write a review on her social media is “furious” after learning the “D-list celebrity” wanted to charge her $1,000 for the privilege. .

Melbourne-based Deanna Campese was the owner of beauty salon Lash’d Eyelashes — which has since grown into an online eyelash supply store — when she was approached by the prominent reality TV contestant with 100,000 followers.

The couple decided to collaborate on a social media post in exchange for a free lash service, which Ms Campese was happy to collaborate on in this case.

But things turned pear-shaped after the service when the micro-celebrity told Ms. Campese she’d have to pay an extra $1,000 for the post and “extra costs” if there were an Instagram story, too.

‘I was furious,’ said Mrs Campese 7News.

“I was really excited when she contacted me because she was on a popular reality TV show, so she’s famous. It was unexpected, but it was a nice feeling to know that I was recommended to her by other customers.

“But after I offered the free service, she told me about the $1,000 placement fee. She may have made me famous, but I want people to come to my company because I’m doing it right, not because I’m paying them to say I’m doing it.’

Although Ms. Campese has used influencers to promote her business in the past, she found that the time it took to organize and produce a result was not the same as if a client had contacted her through word of mouth alone. recommend

So she wrote a “passive-aggressive” email back to the reality TV star stating that it would be unfair to her real customers for her to “pay” for a review.

The experience left a bad taste in Ms Campese’s mouth and she now relies on her business prowess and excellence to do the talking alone.

While influencers have their place in promoting products, Ms. Campese said she often had them canceled or failed to show up at the last minute, costing her company time and money that could be attributed to a frequent customer.

After closing her salon, the esthetician now provides online training and an eyelash store to pay the bills, with the hopes of returning to retail later.