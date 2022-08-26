Beau Ryan reveals what it was really like filming the latest season of The Amazing Race 

<!–

The Amazing Race Australia presenter Beau Ryan has revealed what it was like to film the upcoming season in different countries that all have unique Covid protocols.

The ex-NRL star, 37, said it was “business as usual” as the crew developed contingencies to ensure they could handle whatever challenges they faced.

We had a backup plan, we had protocols and our own Covid safety team,” he said.

“We’ve adapted because every country has different rules – and we have adhered to protocols in every country as well.”

The enthusiastic presenter said he was thrilled to be filming abroad for the new season after production was shut down in Australia last year due to Covid.

“I was very excited and ready to go as our last one was in Australia. I loved that, but I was ready to go back abroad and do what we do best,” he said.

It follows the hit reality series that ran into a problem earlier this year after a number of Covid cases broke out on set, leaving production into isolation.

Due to insulation requirements, members of the production crew, accompanying producers and even Beau himself had to temporarily lay down their duties.

Those affected by Covid and the isolation period recovered in hotels as land spring production moved to its next location.

In the upcoming season of The Amazing Race Australia, participants will solve challenges leading to clues in countries such as Belize, Greece and Morocco

In the upcoming season of The Amazing Race Australia, participants will solve challenges leading to clues in countries such as Belize, Greece and Morocco.

Contestants will be paired up in groups of two and compete for a cash prize of $250,000 and two brand new cars – an Isuzu D-MAX and an Isuzu MU-X.

The Amazing Race Australia: Around The World premieres on Channel 10 on Monday 29 August.