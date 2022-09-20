Beatrice is supported by her husband Edoardo and mother as she leaves funeral in Windsor

This is the touching moment the Queen’s granddaughter Princess Beatrice was comforted by her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi as they left the Queen’s funeral yesterday.

Beatrice, 34, looked emotional as she joined her family to say goodbye to the Queen at Westminster Abbey before the committal service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Her sister Eugenie, 32, father Prince Andrew and mother Sarah Ferguson were also in attendance.

After the commitment service, Beatrice, Fergie and Edoardo were photographed heading away, presumably to the nearby Royal Lodge, where the Duke and Duchess of York live, despite being divorced.

In a touching moment, Edo reached out and placed his hand on his wife’s lower back as a gesture of support.

Beatrice and Eugenie were known to be incredibly close to their grandmother, Her late majesty, and have been seen looking emotional in public since her death on September 8.

They sat in the second row of Westminster Abbey as their ‘grandmother’ was laid to rest at a state funeral this morning.

While Beatrice stood next to her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Eugenie was across the aisle next to her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Sarah, Duchess of York, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank pictured at the Queen’s Committal Service held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, Berkshire

Later yesterday afternoon they joined the royal family for the Committal Service in Windsor.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie issued a heartfelt tribute to their grandmother the Queen following her passing.

In a statement from both sisters and posted on Eugenie’s Twitter account, they said:

‘Dear Grandma, we haven’t been able to put so much into words since you left us all. There have been tears and laughter, silence and talk, hugs and loneliness and a collective loss for you, our beloved queen and our beloved grandmother.

‘We, like many, thought you would be here forever. And we all miss you terribly. You were our matriarch, our guide, our loving hand on our back leading us through this world. You have taught us so much and we will cherish these lessons and memories forever.

Sarah Ferguson also supported her younger daughter Princess Eugenie as she left the chapel after the Queen’s committal service today

‘For now dear grandma, all we want to say is thank you. Thank you for making us laugh, for including us, for picking heather and raspberries, for marching soldiers, for our tea, for comfort, for joy. You, being you, will never know the impact you have had on our family and so many people around the world.

‘The world mourns you and the tribute would really make you smile. They are all too true for the remarkable leader you are.

‘We’re so glad you’re back with grandpa. Goodbye dear Grandma, it has been the honor of our lives to have been your grandchildren and we are so proud of you.

‘We know that dear Uncle Charles, the King, will continue to lead by your example, as he too has devoted his life to service.

Eugenie sat next to her mother Sarah Ferguson and the Earl of Snowdon, as well as her supportive husband Jack Brooksbank

‘God save the king. With our love, Beatrice and Eugenie.’

They also posted a picture of themselves as young girls smiling with the Queen while making a fuss of a dog.

On Saturday night, the sisters joined their cousins ​​Prince William, Prince Harry, Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips and Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, to attend a vigil to pay tribute to their beloved grandmother.

The Queen’s grandchildren stood around her coffin to ‘guard’ it in silence as she lay in state in Westminster Hall as members of the public filed past.

The vigil followed two similar ceremonies performed by the Queen’s children the previous day at Westminster Hall and several days earlier at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

Dressed in black and wearing black headbands, they stood silent and bowed their heads as they took part in the vigil, which until now had been reserved for male members of the royal family.