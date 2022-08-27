Beatrice and Eugenie ‘BEGGED Charles to let shamed Andrew back in from the cold’

<!–

Prince Andrew’s daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie, reportedly begged Prince Charles to let their father back from the cold, but the future king refuted their pleas after the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

The Duke of York, 62, saw his royal career and disgrace when he paid millions of pounds in an out-of-court settlement to his accuser Virginia Giuffre of sexual abuse amid allegations she had been trafficked by Epstein.

Weeks earlier, the Queen had turned down her second-eldest son’s request to reinstate his royal roles as he clamored for a new position to fill his days.

And now Charles is believed to remain “resolute” that his mother’s decision to strip Andrew of his royal roles and use the HRH title remains in place, adding: “There’s no chance.”

It comes after he held a summit with Beatrice and Eugenie at the Birkhall estate in Aberdeenshire, The sun on Sunday reports.

That meeting followed a “business meeting” with Andrew at the same location days earlier.

Andrew no longer undertakes official royal duties. The disgraced Prince’s current day-to-day activities are unknown beyond horseback riding and regular visits to the Queen.

He spent three days in ‘intense conversations’ with the Queen and is said to have been the only relative the monarch, 96, visited at the start of her Balmoral holiday in the Scottish Highlands this month.

But Charles remains firmly convinced that there should be no return to royal duties for the duke.

That’s despite the intervention of Andrew’s daughters Beatrice and Eugenie to call for a return for their father

Charles held a summit with Beatrice and Eugenie at the Birkhall estate in Aberdeenshire (pictured)

Andrew’s daughters and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson have stood by him throughout the long-running ordeal.

A source said: “Andrew really wants to have something to do with his life.

“The past few years since he stepped down after the Epstein interview have taken their toll and losing his royal roles has brought him almost nothing.

“His family is close, so it makes sense that Beatrice and Eugenie would want to join. They were only looking for their father and this latest development shows how intense everything gets.

“But there will be no return to public royal duty for Prince Andrew.”

It comes after it was revealed earlier this month that the prince will continue to receive taxpayer-funded police protection after a full assessment of his security by the Metropolitan Police and Home Office.

The review was revealed in January after the Queen stripped him of his military and charitable ties and barred him from using his HRH title.

He later agreed to a substantial financial settlement with Virginia Giuffre, who filed a lawsuit against him in the US.

The settlement was originally set to cost £12million, but according to reports from last weekend, Andrew’s lawyers have negotiated a low-cost deal of between £3million and £5million.

The Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalties and Public Figures assessed the security threat against Andrew, but concluded that he was still entitled to police bodyguards, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Queen stripped Andrew (pictured together in March) from his military and charitable relationships, as well as preventing him from using his HRH title

Andrew will continue to have a personal protection officer when he leaves his home. The 30-room Royal Lodge on the Queen’s Windsor Estate has permanent security features.

The official royal protection of Andrew’s daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, was removed several years ago, while other non-working royals, including Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, do not receive such arrangements as adults.

Andrew’s security is estimated to cost the state treasury between £2 million and £3 million a year.