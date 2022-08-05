Beating the heat becoming more difficult, science says

Credit: CC0 Public Domain



An intense heat wave swept across Europe in July. The scorching heat caused fires in Spain, France and Portugal. With a thermometer reading 40°C, the United Kingdom (UK) was the center of attention after breaking temperature records. The murderous heat nearly paralyzed the country.

Since 1880, the average temperature on Earth has risen by at least 1.1°C. The bad guy? Climate change, of course.

Getting hotter and faster

According to findings from the World Weather Attribution (WWA) initiative, a global collaboration between climate scientists and specialists, record temperatures would have been up to 4°C cooler without human-induced climate change. The hottest day on record (40.3°C) in the UK was recorded on July 19. The WWA analysis also claims that climate change has made this heat wave 10 times more likely.

“In Europe and other parts of the world, we are seeing more and more record-breaking heat waves that cause extreme temperatures that have become hotter faster than in most climate models,” said Dr. Friederike Otto of the Grantham Institute for Climate Change at Imperial College London, who also led the WWA project that conducted the analysis, on CNN. “It is a worrying finding that suggests that if carbon emissions are not reduced soon, the impact of climate change on extreme heat in Europe, which is already extremely deadly, could be even worse than we previously thought.” She states that we expect such record temperatures between once every 500 years and once every 1,500 years.

dr. Radhika Khosla of the Oxford Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment applauded the WWA’s efforts: “By conducting a rapid analysis based on established, peer-reviewed methods, the WWA team is able to provide evidence-based results into the public domain, while we can all remember the major disruptions from last week’s extreme heat. This is the latest in a series of studies all showing the same result: climate change is making heat waves more likely and more intense.”

The heat is on

The scientists combined observations from temperature records over the years and climate models, or simulations, to determine the human impact on extreme heat. “Because we know very well how much greenhouse gases have been released into the atmosphere since the beginning of the industrial revolution, we can take these things out of the model and simulate a world that might have been without climate change,” explains Dr. Otto out. to ‘BBC’. “Every little bit of warming makes these kinds of events more likely and even hotter. Heat waves are much more deadly than other extreme weather like floods and climate change is a game-changer for heat waves.”

We don’t need science to tell us that extreme heat events are becoming more frequent and lasting around the world. Nor do we need science to tell us who can reverse this dangerous trend.

Study: Climate change made UK heat wave more likely