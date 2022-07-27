Beaten Stradivarius will fight on after his bid for a fifth Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup ended in defeat

Stradivarius, thwarted by a neck in his bid to win a historic fifth Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup, looks set to head to the Lonsdale Cup in York next month in another attempt to end his illustrious career on a winning note.

The win in a dramatic race on Tuesday would almost certainly have put the final curtain on a 35-race career in which Stradivarius earned his owner-breeder Bjorn Nielsen £5.3 million in prize money and bonuses.

The defeat of Aidan O’Brien-trained Ascot Gold Cup winner Kyprios with the Alan King-trained Goodwood Cup 2021 a length and a quarter further to third was disappointing but showed that Stradivarius still has plenty to give, despite being eligible for retirement.

Stradivarius (above) failed to deliver a historic fifth Al Shaqab Goodwood on Tuesday

How much a bit of jostling on the straight – first with Trueshan, then Thunderous – and then having to race alone on the far rail played a part in Stradivarius’ defeat was debatable.

But Nielsen was adamant it was a factor and equally determined that his foal’s career would not end on a bleak note.

The owner said: ‘I don’t want to say I think he could have won, but he was not doing well.

“They were far apart. He got a blow to the neck. He doesn’t stop there, this isn’t his last race. Unless they double the prize money, he won’t go back to the Doncaster Cup, but he could be competing in the Lonsdale Cup in York.”

John Gosden added: “He got a bit stuck and had nothing left to race with. Stradivarius is now a wise old owl and he knows when he gets to the front that he’s done his part.

Stradivarius now looks set to head to the Lonsdale Cup in York next month

“At his age he likes something to run with and has never been a horse to win.”

The build-up to Tuesday’s race was dominated by the replacement of regular jockey Frankie Dettori with Andrea Atzeni in the wake of Stradivarius’ controversial and much-debated defeat in last month’s Ascot Gold Cup.

Dettori, who won the opening Chesterfield Cup on the Charlie and Mark Johnston-trained Forest Falcon, admitted he was sorry to lose the Stradivarius ride, but was in the paddock before the race alongside the Nielsen and Gosdens in the hope of a positive outcome.

Having endured his nightmare in Ascot, Dettori likely sympathized with his fellow Italian as events unfolded on the house straight.

Al Shaqab Goodwood winner Kyprios is undoubtedly the future of the enduring division

But the one thing that shouldn’t be overlooked was the determined way 6-4 favorite Kyprios stuck his head down in the final 50 meters and got more out of it.

He is undoubtedly the future of the enduring division, but at this stage he is the opening act for one of the greatest stayers the sport has ever seen.

It was a jubilant ovation for Stradivarius as he returned to the unsaddled enclosure, while Kyprios, now going for the Irish St Leger, slipped back almost unnoticed. It won’t always be the case.

Kyprios is the future, but Stradivarius is not yet the past.