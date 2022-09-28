Beast face tattoo: Internet reacts to Jaimes Sutton wanted poster

The image of a man in the middle of a police manhunt has left Australians stunned, with his wanted poster with the word ‘BEAST’ tattooed on his forehead.

Jaimes Sutton, whose entire face is covered in tattoos, is wanted with an outstanding arrest warrant after being released on bail for domestic violence and property damage – and has been known to frequent the Deniliquin area, near the NSW-Netherlands border. Victoria.

His unique appearance quickly became the subject of shock and laughter online.

One commenter said: ‘If they can’t find a guy who looks like this, they should be fired!’

‘He’s at Beauty… castles in the area to be searched. I’m sure she’s hiding it,” one woman joked.

Another person tweeted that this is what happens “when your toddler gets his hands on a permanent marker.”

“If only they would release some kind of description so the public can keep an eye out and help them out,” said another social media user.

Sutton was due to appear in court earlier this month.

Pictures from his social media accounts show him with tattoos on his fingers reading “game” on his right hand and “over” on his left.

Another photo shows him wearing a bandana over his face while smoking a cigarette in his car.

The desperate search for the man who wants to be known as Beast led to thousands of comments mocking him.

“Any distinguishing features so we can distinguish him from the average Joe?” was another who saw the humor in Sutton’s appearance.

But others just kept it straight, including the person who wrote, “What a scary man he is wouldn’t want to run into him at night.”

Some compared him to the popularity of tattoos among sports stars, especially in the NRL.

“Is this kid playing for South or has he been suspended for high tackles?” one poster asked.

Some online posters (pictured) made light of the fact that Sutton’s signature facial tattoos should make him easy to find

But others (pictured) kept it straight and only commented on how scared they would be of Sutton

Many commentators said it probably won’t be long before Sutton — as his finger tattoos say — is “game over.”

‘He’s not very smart! It shouldn’t take long to see him,” one poster read.

Another had some advice for the police and the media, writing: “If you catch him, say ‘The beast is under control’.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.