Bears’ QB Justin Fields makes a dig at his own team’s fans following 27-10 loss to Packers

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields took a swipe at his own team’s fan base after suffering a 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, insisting that players are more affected by a game’s outcome than supporters.

The 23-year-old was initially asked the following question: ‘Does losing to this team sting more because of this rivalry and how much do Bears fans want to win this game?’

‘I mean, it hurts more in the locker room than it does for Bears fans, at the end of the day, they’re not putting in any work. I see the guys in the locker room every day and how much they put in so…’ Fields responded in a press conference after the game.

A Bears fan who goes by the name MikeyBets shared an excerpt of Fields’ response, sharing it along with the caption: ‘F***?! This loss hurts Bears fans as much as players. Players come and go, fans are here forever. We bothered to watch a crooked bum franchise that has given us nothing for 37 years. We buy your jerseys, we put the bums on the stands. You’re on thin ice mate.’

The Bears entered the night ahead of the Packers in the division standings for the first time since 2018, but squandered an opportunity to put the three-time defending NFC North champions in an early hole.

They instead lost to the Packers for the seventh straight time, and haven’t won at Lambeau Field in Wisconsin since the 2015 NFL season, when then-Bears quarterback Jay Cutler threw 31 attempts and completed 19 of them, including a touchdown, for 200 yards. in a 17-13 victory for Chicago.

The rivalry between both Midwestern teams began in 1921 and is considered the most historic in NFL history. Green Bay surpassed Chicago in the overall series in 2017 and now leads 104-95-6.

The Bears had previously led the series by as many as 24 games in the 1960s and 1990s. Both teams have played each other in the NFL playoffs twice, each winning one game.

However, Sunday’s loss came after the Bears made a big splash in the season opener by beating the San Francisco 49ers 19-10 in coach Matt Eberflus’ debut. After taking out a team with Super Bowl hopes in heavy rain, many were hoping the Bears could pull off another upset this past weekend when they visited Green Bay.

However, Chicago struggled through most of the game, especially Fields, who had just 70 passing yards and no touchdowns.

“By the end of his career he’ll be a millionaire many times over and probably have been on several other teams with zero loyalty to the Bears besides willingly accepting a paycheck for any nostalgia event he’s invited,” one fan shared on Twitter in response to Field’s press conference comment. ‘In the meantime, the fans will still be here.’

‘They pay 8 times a year to see you. They spend all year watching you, asking for changes, hoping for the best for you and watching the draft and paying for replica Bears gear and jerseys and they don’t get it,” another Bears fan explained on Twitter.

“I apologize?!,” shared another Twitter user who was shocked by Fields’ comments. ‘He just got here. He better put some respect on the names of the fans that allow him to receive a paycheck.’

‘If you saw this and don’t think he doesn’t respect the fans with that comment. You are not a fan. You are a spectator. Basic economics, they exist because fans allow it, a New York Jets fan said a deal with MikeyBet’s tweet. ‘An NFL football franchise is nothing without a FANBASE. Owners want to make money. Fans make it possible.’

‘Crazy thing for a player to say. A lot of people have been supporting their team for longer than these guys have been alive, pointed out someone who goes by ‘Kev’ on Twitter.

“How to turn your fanbase against you 101,” said another user on Twitter.

Justin Fields (#1) runs for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers

Chicago trailed by 14 points in the fourth quarter when Fields (pictured, center) overthrew a 6-yard touchdown run because replays showed he was down before extending his arm across the goal line

Aaron Rodgers and Justin Fields embrace after the game at Lambeau Field on Sunday night

Fields was selected 11th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Bears, who offered the 20th overall pick in exchange for the New York Giants, as well as their 2021 fifth-round pick and their 2022 first- and fourth-round picks.

A top quarterback prospect out of Ohio State University, Fields was among just five players selected in the first round. He signed a four-year, $18.8 million fully guaranteed rookie deal last June after sitting out much of the 2021 season due to now Saints quarterback Andy Walton’s injury problems.

On Sunday, however, Chicago trailed 24-10 in the fourth quarter when the Bears overturned an apparent six-yard touchdown run by Fields because of replays that ruled he was down before he extended his arm across the goal line.

On the biggest play of the game, the Bears could hardly be blamed for relying on Fields trying to score himself from less than a yard away.

Fields tried to get over the goal line while being swarmed by Green Bay’s Preston Smith and Jarran Reed. The officials ruled that Fields was stopped, just short of the goal line, and the call stood after a replay review.

The Bears would not threaten again, ending their hopes of catching up with their rivals midway through the fourth quarter.

“I saw a touchdown,” David Montgomery said of the fourth stop. ‘I was right next to the ball. But I wouldn’t expect anything less. We’re not in Soldier Field, home field advantage, so next time we just have to make sure we put it in. No question marks.’