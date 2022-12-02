Bear Grylls makes a visit to Kyiv, and offers some hints for a new programme with Zelensky

<!–

Bear Grylls has revealed he visited Ukraine this week and alluded to a “special programme” that he said will show a side of President Volodymyr Zelensky that has “never been shown before” as the country faces a harsh winter. in the middle of Russian bombing.

Grylls, an ex-SAS member known for survival shows like “Survive in the Snow,” knows a thing or two about weathering harsh conditions.

Social media quickly filled with speculation that Britain’s Chief Scout was in the country filming a survival show, after Grylls said he had a new program “soon”.

A video of the two sharing a piece of chocolate surfaced after Grylls revealed via his social media posts that he was in Kiev.

British adventurer and TV presenter Bear Grylls recently met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as the country faces a harsh winter

The survivalist TV star alluded to a “special program” said to be coming “soon,” leading some to speculate that a special on Ukrainians surviving the winter was imminent.

“Bear Grylls, thank you for this visit to Ukraine!” Zelensky said in a Telegram message. “It is important to let the world know the truth about Ukrainians’ struggle for their freedom and democracy, about the aggressor’s rocket terror against our people.”

After meeting Zelensky, he said, “It has been an experience like no other for me. As the country enters winter and their infrastructure is under attack, survival is a daily struggle for millions of people.”

“I wanted to ask how he was… I have so much more,” he said of his conversation with the president, hinting at the contents of a possible special.

President Zelensky’s official Telegram channel posted photos of him and Grylls and thanked the Chief Scout for his visit, which is expected to raise awareness about Ukraine’s harsh winter conditions

He thanked the Ukrainians for their hospitality and urged the Ukrainian people to “stay strong.”

Ukrainians are facing brutal conditions as a result of Russia’s destruction of the country’s civilian infrastructure, with Vladimir Putin’s forces firing missiles at civilians in Kiev and targeting the power grid to try to freeze the country into submission.

The son of the late Conservative politician Sir Michael Grylls, Grylls joined the army and SAS before becoming a TV star and expert survivalist.

Earlier this year, he led a secret expedition to Mount Everest to recover the body of Pipa Middleton’s brother-in-law, who died in a climbing accident.

He says he prays every day, although he’s not particularly religious, and exercises regularly as a way of coping with his mental health issues, he revealed in a recent BBC interview.