Bear Grylls gives insight on his diet as he admits he is ‘against vegetables’

He is known for eating everything he needs to survive in the jungle.

But Bear Grylls, 48, has been candid about his daily diet and admits that despite being a former advocate for veganism, he has recently changed his tune.

The explorer, real life nickname Edward Michael Grylls, explained that he is now ‘against vegetables’ after a battle with Covid-19, where his vegan diet ‘tanked up’ his recovery.

The TV personality used to be a big believer in a natural diet fortified with vegetables, and even wrote a book called Fuel for Life with recipes.

But chat with GQ MagazineBear explained that he no longer eats vegetables or nuts and is going meat-oriented.

‘Great against nuts. And against grains, wheat and vegetables. They had a negative impact on my health. I was a strong supporter of the vegan lifestyle for many years and wrote a book about it, but my health was failing,” he told the publication.

He admitted contracting Covid was the turning point for this, and continued: ‘When I got COVID a few years ago, I doubled down on what I thought was healthy – raw juice, veggies – and got mega sore kidneys, almost kidney stones. ‘

“The more research I’ve done, I’ve found that raw vegetables really aren’t good for you. So I started processing high-quality grass-fed steak and liver.’

The adventurer admits that the change has made eating more fun and explains that it’s not just what you eat, but when you eat it that makes a difference to him.

Bear explains that he’s been doing intermittent fasting for “a few years” and says he skips breakfast and has his first meal around 11 or 12 noon.

It comes as the Man vs Wild star previously admitted his regrets for killing “too many animals” while out in the wild.

He told BBC Radio 4 in 2021: ‘Certainly in the early days we killed far too many snakes and things like that in the name of survival.’

And with that in mind from past adventures, it begs the question of what will be on the menu during its new National Geographic series, Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge, which debuts this week and hits Disney+ in August. .

The 6-episode season features A-listers like Natalie Portman, Simu Liu, Ashton Kutcher, Florence Pugh, Anthony Anderson and Rob Riggle as they all push their limits.