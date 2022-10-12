'Bear Force One' who weighs an estimated 1,400lbs is officially crowned the winner of Fat Bear Week

Fat Bear Week 2022 has been seized by a powerful bear named 747, who has now been nicknamed Bear Force One.

The predator won the joke title for the second time, having previously been named the winner of Fat Bear Week in 2020.

The hulking, floppy-eared behemoth weighs about 1,400 pounds and won with nearly 10 times as many votes as his next closest rival in the annual Alaskan contest.

Bear Force One took home the win with more than 11,000 more votes than female newcomer Bear 901.

The Bear 901 ended up getting 56,876 votes, compared to the 747’s 68,105.

Bear 747’s willingness to appear on camera was credited with his victory. He gave fans several chances to watch as he devoured salmon in preparation for hibernation.

He was reportedly found fishing every day at Brooks Falls between late June and mid-September.

The feisty bear was known to be dominant, but Katmai National Park Rangers said 747 was able to hold its rank ‘by size alone’.

“He’s a very big bear – the biggest I’ve ever seen at Brooks River,” Fat Bear Week creator and former ranger Mike Fitz told DailyMail.com on Wednesday. ‘For me, he appears at least as big this year.’

“We don’t know exactly how big he is, but he’s a giant among bears…it may be a long time before we see another bear as big as him,” Fitz said on the live stream Tuesday.

Bear Force One pulled out the win after nearly losing to Holly, who lost votes due to a cheating scandal. He also won in 2020

Bear Force One wasn’t the only one packing on the pounds, 901 reportedly tripled in size, prompting rangers to ask if she’s about to become a mother.

But 747’s victory was not easy as he almost missed the finals due to a cheating scandal.

Fan favorite and 2019 winner Holly originally had the Bear 747 in their bracket, but officials had to overturn the election results between her and 747, removing more than 7,000 fraudulent votes.

They refused to go into detail about the cheating scandal, but revealed it was caused by robotic ‘bot’ voters who cast multiple automatic votes for Holly.

Once the problem was identified, competition managers added additional layers of security.

The draw shot Bear 747 to the final spot and ultimately the winner’s crown after he managed to pull out 37,940 votes to Holly’s 30,430.

Otis – a four-time champion who won in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2021 – was also easily edged out in the standings, despite having a familiar fan base to boost him. He lost by 901 by 23,000 votes.

However, Fitz felt that Otis’ transformation not being as dramatic this year might have lost him the race.

“He has such a devoted fan base that I think anytime he’s in the competition, he has a chance to go pretty far, if not win,” Fitz said, according to the Washington Post. ‘But this year…I don’t think the physical transformation for him was as dramatic as last year.’

Fat Week Bears runs every October in Katmai National Park in Alaska and attracts thousands of spectators.

The winner will not receive a prize.

The purpose of the week goes far beyond just watching fat bears splash around and catching some salmon, but to bring awareness to the conversation the park is working towards.

Bear 747 may have won, but his other competitors put up a stiff fight…

The runner-up: Bear 901 might not have won, but she might be expecting cubs this spring

Bear 901 tripled in size and could expect a flock of cubs this spring

Many were shocked to see newcomer 901 – competing as an adult for the first time – had tripled in size, leading rangers to wonder if they will see new cubs this spring.

She needs plenty of body fat for her fertilized eggs to implant in her uterus when she starts her hibernation. Female bears experience delayed implantation, which allows her body to ‘subconsciously determine if she is healthy enough to have offspring.’

Bear 901 was also known to ‘defend his fishing grounds from other bears’ according to Explore.comwhich conducts the competition.

Fan favorite Holly lost her final place after officials took away 7,000 bogus votes

Holly was embroiled in a cheating scandal this year and had more than 7,000 votes taken from her, throwing her out of the final

Holly was the champion in 2019 and looked like she was going to pull out the win until she was hit by a cheating scandal.

Officials had to remove more than 7,000 votes from her, causing her to be eliminated in the final after losing to 747 after the adjustment.

Holly’s daughter 335 was also a participant this year and one of her many litters she has given birth to since she was identified in 2001.

She successfully cared for one of her offspring who was lame and even adopted a single yearling into her family. Even her most recent yearling 335 got a hedgehog feather in one of her front paws and Holly looked after her until she was fully recovered.

She separated from 335 in the spring of this year.

Four-time champion Otis was unable to squeeze out a fifth win despite his huge fan base

Otis – also known by his track number of Bear 480 – has won more Fat Bear titles than anyone else. He won in 2014, the competition’s inaugural year, and again in 2016, 2017 and 2021. He’s seen on the left in July and on the right in September after packing on a few pounds

Otis won in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2021, but he was unable to defend his title. The massive bear didn’t even make it to the finals, much to the devastation of fans.

Otis is known for his style of fishing – allowing salmon to come to him – and that may have cost him the title.

Fitz said the bear didn’t grow nearly as big this year and could make him vote.

Also known by his tracking number 480, he is now one of the older bears on the Brooks River and has plenty of titles to show for his age and is starting to have teething problems. He is currently missing two teeth and his other teeth are worn down.

However, according to Explore.com, he is a skilled and patient angler who picks his fishing spots carefully and waits for the salmon to come to him. This strategy was used to great effect as he devoured 42 salmon in one go.

Chunk is a longtime competitor but has yet to claim the crown

32 A longtime competitor, Chunk has leaned into a more dominant role (pictured in July and September)

32 Chunk was back again this year, but was apparently delayed.

“He kind of faded into the background for the Bears this year,” Fitz told the Washington Post. ‘He didn’t seem to get involved in too much drama, even though he has a lot of scars and wounds.’

That said, he has become more dominant in the last few years and is willing to challenge others.

He has yet to earn the title of fattest bear, but he certainly has a large following of fans.

Bear 335 was a newcomer and Holly’s daughter

Bear 335 is Holly’s daughter and will compete in the first round. She is new to the competition this year and lives alone for the first time. The bear is known for being playful and friendly (pictured July and September)

Bear 335 is a medium-sized subadult with color-changing fur. Her coat appears a white blonde in early summer before turning tan by late summer, Explore.com said.

She is Holly’s daughter and is new to the competition this year, living alone for the first time. According to the Washington Post, the bear is known for being playful and friendly.

“She has grown in body size as well as mass over the past several months, and appears to be well positioned to hibernate in good health,” Explore.com said in its bio.

Bear 164 is known for its smart fishing tactics

Bear 164 is a clever one who invents his own method to effectively fish the more experienced bears. He stands at the base of Brooks Falls, located in the park, near the deepest pool. The salmon come ‘jumping through the air or falling from above’ and leaving him with plenty of food (pictured in June, left and September, right)

Bear 164 is a clever one who invents his own method to effectively fish out the more experienced bears. He stands at the base of Brooks Falls, located in the park, near the deepest pool. The salmon come ‘leaping through the air or falling from above’, leaving him with abundant food.

“This is a place that no other bear – currently or in the recent past – has attempted to fish,” Explore.com said.

Walker was once a play kampunge, but has now become one of the most dominant in park

Bear 151 Walker is described as ‘pear-shaped’ with widely set ears and prominent dark eye rings. He was known as a ‘tolerant and playful bear’ in his youth, but as he has aged, he has become one of the most dominant bears in the competition (pictured in July and August)

Walker is described as ‘pear-shaped’ with widely set ears and prominent dark eye rings.

He is known as a ‘tolerant and playful bear’ in his younger years and loves to ‘play flight’. As he’s gotten older, he’s become more confident and is one of the most dominant bears in the competition, according to Explore.com.

“He’s a really big guy and he’s willing to throw himself in,” Fitz told the Post.

Bear 856 is the well-known ‘bully’ and is ‘cool’ to look at

The young adult he has become one of the biggest bears in the park after spending a decade being one of the leaner ones. He has developed a reputation as a bit of a ‘bully’. He is now known to be ‘quite brave and confident around other bears’ and has plenty of scars to prove it (pictured left in July and right in September)

Bear 856 is known to be ‘quite brave and confident around other bears’ and has plenty of scars to prove it.

The young adult male has become one of the biggest bears in the park after spending a decade being one of the tougher ones, according to Explore.com.

He was once the top of the food chain until this summer, when the 747 supplanted him.

He has also gained a bad reputation as a ‘bully’ according to Whatley.

Divot got her nickname as a juvenile because she divots in the river bed

Bear 854 Divot got her nickname as a cub because she used to dig small divots in the Brooks River gravel in search of rotten fish (pictured in July, left, and August, right)

Divot got her nickname as a juvenile because she used to dig small divots in the gravel of the Brooks River in search of rotten fish.

She is not shy when it comes to fighting other bears, and she has a distinctive scar around her neck. However, the origin of the scar was not over a piece of salmon, but rather a difficult situation with a snare wire that left an inch deep scar.

Unlike other bears, Divot has no problem with people and is often seen in areas where people congregate in the park, according to Explore.com.

Divot has also reportedly put on excess weight this year and has trouble maneuvering, according to the Post.

Grazer is known to be an expert fisherman and to run away with large males

Bear 128, also known as Grazer, is an expert fish woman and is known to run away with large males (pictured in June, left and September, right)

Grazer is an expert fish woman and is known to run away with big males, the Washington Post reported. Her children – known as the Grazerettes – also competed, but lost, in the Fat Bear Junior competition.

Fitz said it was ‘surprising’ that she was still walking around with her cubs as she had previously separated from her children around this time.