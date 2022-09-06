Bear faced cheek! Brazen beast scales garden wall before taking a dip in swimming pool

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

We all love to cool off on a hot summer day. But a California bear on Saturday found a place too good to turn down.

A video has gone viral of the cheeky bear climbing a garden wall to enjoy a dip in a family’s pool – leaving social media users stunned.

The homeowner, Steve Bray of the city of Monrovia, California, said the bear came to use his pool on August 31, when the weather reached more than 30 degrees Celsius that day.

He later shared CCTV footage of the incident on Facebook, where it left social media users in the lurch.

The sassy bald is pictured climbing a garden wall to enjoy a dip in a family’s pool

Steve Bray of the city of Monrovia, California, said the bear came to use his pool on August 31, as the weather reached more than 30 degrees Celsius that day.

He later shared CCTV footage of the incident on Facebook, where it has left social media users down

“And just like that… a bear decided to go for a swim in our pool. Never a dull moment at the Bray house,” Steve wrote in the post.

The video shows the bear climbing the wall before walking along the edge of the outdoor pool.

The bear then decides to dive into the water and apparently swims a few laps before climbing over the garden wall again and going about his business. Social media users praised the bear for its cheeky behavior.

“I don’t blame him,” one wrote. ‘Smart bear. Good day for a cool dip,” one user wrote. “It’s so damn hot!” said another.

“He was unbearably hot…” someone else commented.

“Oh man…the bears are getting warm too. Can you imagine wearing a fur coat on a day over 100 degrees,” wrote another user.

“Looks like someone had a little fun!” someone else noticed.

Bray told Jam Press that the family was unaware at the time that the bear was using his pool.

The CCTV footage showed it was only on their property for about five minutes. He added: ‘We’ve been in Monrovia for about 20 years, so we’ve gotten used to it (bear visits). It’s part of it and to be honest I think it’s a real treat.’

It’s unclear if this was the same bear filmed on the streets of Monrovia later in the week.