Beaming Tobey Maguire leaves Edward Enninful’s book launch with a mystery woman

He has been single since his model girlfriend split in February.

And Tobey Maguire enjoyed the company of a mysterious woman as they departed Tuesday from Edward Enninful’s star-studded book launch party at Sunset Towers in West Hollywood.

The 47-year-old actor left the occasion with his new companion after joining stars like Orlando Bloom and Kelly Rowland to celebrate the release of Edward’s new memoir.

Tobey’s mysterious female companion wore a busty pale pink ensemble as she accompanied the Spiderman star out of the party.

The actor embraces the single life after his long-term romance with Tatiana came to an end.

After the launch party, many stars went home with gift bags filled with Byredo perfume.

The singer completed her edgy look with chunky gold earrings and a matching clutch.

Sports agent Rich Paul was left without his girlfriend Adele and left the venue solo with his gift bag in hand.

Liberty Ross put on a chic show in a striking black bouclé jacket as she joined her husband Jimmy Iovine for the party.

The model, 43, caught the eye in her revealing black coat, while the record mogul, 69, opted for a casual gray striped shirt and matching chino pants.

Poppy Delevingne was joined by her boyfriend Evan Ross, though both without their partners, James Cook and Ashlee Simpson respectively.

Cindy Crawford was joined by her daughter Kaia Gerber after they enjoyed a family night out at the launch.

Runway legend Cindy was super chic in a burnt orange pleated leather skirt for the big night out.

She added a draped top in a complementary hue and adorned it with gold jewelry and a nude clutch.

Cindy’s lookalike daughter Kaia looked stunning in a sassy little black dress, which emphasized her toned and tanned physique.

In June, jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer made a rare comment about the couple’s split during an interview on The world’s first podcast.

While speaking to her closest friends Erin and Sara Foster, the mother of two, 45, gushed about her very amicable divorce from the actor in 2016 after nine years of marriage and two children.

“I was able to make a conscious decision about how this breakup was going to play out and trust that the universe had my back, had our backs as a couple to our kids, to all these things, and really, it was the best experience of my life with this beautiful break,’ she reflected.

“I would literally do anything for Tobey. He is my brother. I love him to death and we have the most beautiful family.’

Meyer officially filed for divorce in 2020, four years after they announced they were ending.

The former couple, who began dating in 2003, share 15-year-old daughter Ruby and son Otis, 13.

At the time they released a statement to People which read: ‘After much searching and consideration, we have made the decision to separate as a couple.

“As committed parents, our number one priority remains raising our children together with abiding love, respect and friendship.”

Even after all this time, their divorce is still not finalized.

Tobey broke up with model Tatiana Dieteman in February after more than three years together.

The pair kept their romance largely out of the public eye, although they were occasionally spotted together over the years.