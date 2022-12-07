Beaming Jessica Brown Findlay pictured for the first time since giving birth to twins

The radiant Jessica Brown Findlay was seen for the first time since welcoming her twins with actor husband Ziggy Heath after a long IVF battle.
The couple kissed as they pushed an unusual pram out of London just over a month after birth.
Jessica, 35, looked stunning in a tweed jacket and red beret as she pushed her Bugaboo and stopped to kiss Ziggy after getting coffee together.
Beaming: Jessica Brown Findlay and husband Ziggy Heath were pictured for the first time since giving birth to twins last month after a long IVF battle
Happy time: The couple looked very much in love and stopped to kiss each other after getting coffee
He was also wrapped up against the cold in sweatpants, a jacket and a hat and scarf as he laughed and joked with his lover.
jessica announced she had given birth in an Instagram post, revealing that her sons are Bonfire Night babies born on November 5.
While rocking her newborn babies in a photo posted to her page, the former Downton Abbey star wrote, “5.11.22. Our boys! Remember Remember.’
Beautiful: Jessica, 35, looked stunning in a tweed jacket and red beret as she pushed her Bugaboo
Out and about: Jessica pushed a special stroller for the outing and looked gorgeous in her wintry ensemble
Love: She and Ziggy are clearly enjoying their new role as parents
Cozy: Ziggy was also wrapped up against the cold in sweatpants, a jacket and a hat and scarf as he laughed and joked with his love.
Jessica confirmed her pregnancy during a red carpet appearance at the closing ceremony of the Venice Film Festival in September.
The actress previously revealed she had undergone four IVF treatments in hopes of having a child, and spoke candidly about her fertility struggles in a post earlier this year in honor of International Women’s Day, along with a video of her injecting hormones.
In post, she injects the hormones into her stomach, which usually increases the number of eggs produced by the ovaries.
Adorable: Jessica revealed in an Instagram post in November that she had welcomed twin boys with actor husband Ziggy Heath after their IVF battle
Baby Bump: The actress married actor husband Ziggy in September 2020, after they met while filming the Hulu series Harlots in 2017 (pictured in September 2022)
The star posted a caption reminding her followers that “their bodies are not the enemy,” adding, “Happy International Women’s Day! We do hard things and then we dance.
‘IVF has made me even more aware of how much women are capable of and what we can achieve while going through pain and heartbreak.
Your body is not the enemy. Love it. Does not matter what. Sending love and support to every woman I’ve ever met and all those I don’t have, but know what this is.’
Jessica married Heath in 2020 in a low-key wedding with just 30 guests due to Covid restrictions, three years after meeting on the Hulu drama Harlots.
Last week, she revealed she struggled to find work after becoming pregnant.
Her acting career began when she played the role of rebellious aristocrat Lady Sybil Crawley in Downton Abbey.
She said, “I had hoped to work more on this side of having babies, but I can’t. It is very difficult to insure pregnant women on set – and since Covid it has become even more difficult because you are considered an even greater risk.”
Candid: Miss Brown Findlay previously revealed she was undergoing IVF treatment and shared a video of her injecting the hormones into her stomach
Miss Brown Findlay said even her voice over work has dried up. She told The Sunday Times Culture magazine: “It’s shocking.”
She also spoke of the “crushing depth of shame” she felt when private nude photos of her surfaced online in a 2014 iCloud leak.
The actress said the incident would have been handled differently if it had happened after the #MeToo movement in 2017.
She added: “Women would not have lost job opportunities and been trafficked on the dark web for a month before being leaked to the public because bodies are commodities.”
Breakthrough role: The star’s acting career began when she starred as rebellious aristocrat Lady Sybil Crawley in Downton Abbey between 2010 and 2012 (pictured)
Jessica currently stars alongside Anthony Welsh in the Paramount+ romantic comedy series The Flatshare, an adaptation of Beth O’Leary’s worldwide bestseller.
The series follows Leon (Welsh) and Jessica (Findlay) as they share a single room but have not met due to their opposing work schedules.
But as Post-it notes start flying between them and they are unexpectedly drawn into each other’s messy lives, an attraction develops.
How does IVF work?
In vitro fertilization, known as IVF, is a medical procedure in which a woman has an already fertilized egg implanted into her uterus to become pregnant.
It is used when couples cannot conceive naturally and a sperm and egg are removed from their bodies and combined in a laboratory before the embryo is inserted into the woman.
Once the embryo is in the uterus, the pregnancy should continue.
The procedure can be performed with eggs and sperm from a couple or from donors.
Guidelines from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) recommend that IVF should be offered on the NHS to women under 43 who have been trying to conceive through regular unprotected sex for two years.
People can also pay for IVF privately, which costs an average of £3,348 for a single cycle, according to figures published in January 2018, and there’s no guarantee of success.
The NHS says the success rate for women under 35 is about 29 per cent, with the chances of a successful cycle decreasing as they get older.
It is believed that about eight million babies have been born as a result of IVF since the first ever case, British woman Louise Brown, was born in 1978.
Chance of success
The success rate of IVF depends on the age of the woman being treated, as well as the cause of the infertility (if known).
Younger women are more likely to have a successful pregnancy.
IVF is usually not recommended for women over the age of 42, as the chances of a successful pregnancy are considered too low.
Between 2014 and 2016, the percentage of IVF treatments that resulted in a live birth was:
29 percent for women under 35
23 percent for women aged 35 to 37
15 percent for women aged 38 to 39
9 percent for women ages 40 to 42
3 percent for women ages 43 to 44
2 percent for women over age 44