Beaming Jessica Brown Findlay pictured for the first time since giving birth to twins

The radiant Jessica Brown Findlay was seen for the first time since welcoming her twins with actor husband Ziggy Heath after a long IVF battle.

The couple kissed as they pushed an unusual pram out of London just over a month after birth.

Jessica, 35, looked stunning in a tweed jacket and red beret as she pushed her Bugaboo and stopped to kiss Ziggy after getting coffee together.

Beaming: Jessica Brown Findlay and husband Ziggy Heath were pictured for the first time since giving birth to twins last month after a long IVF battle

Happy time: The couple looked very much in love and stopped to kiss each other after getting coffee

He was also wrapped up against the cold in sweatpants, a jacket and a hat and scarf as he laughed and joked with his lover.

jessica announced she had given birth in an Instagram post, revealing that her sons are Bonfire Night babies born on November 5.

While rocking her newborn babies in a photo posted to her page, the former Downton Abbey star wrote, “5.11.22. Our boys! Remember Remember.’

Beautiful: Jessica, 35, looked stunning in a tweed jacket and red beret as she pushed her Bugaboo

Out and about: Jessica pushed a special stroller for the outing and looked gorgeous in her wintry ensemble

Love: She and Ziggy are clearly enjoying their new role as parents

Cozy: Ziggy was also wrapped up against the cold in sweatpants, a jacket and a hat and scarf as he laughed and joked with his love.

Jessica confirmed her pregnancy during a red carpet appearance at the closing ceremony of the Venice Film Festival in September.

The actress previously revealed she had undergone four IVF treatments in hopes of having a child, and spoke candidly about her fertility struggles in a post earlier this year in honor of International Women’s Day, along with a video of her injecting hormones.

In post, she injects the hormones into her stomach, which usually increases the number of eggs produced by the ovaries.

Adorable: Jessica revealed in an Instagram post in November that she had welcomed twin boys with actor husband Ziggy Heath after their IVF battle

Baby Bump: The actress married actor husband Ziggy in September 2020, after they met while filming the Hulu series Harlots in 2017 (pictured in September 2022)

The star posted a caption reminding her followers that “their bodies are not the enemy,” adding, “Happy International Women’s Day! We do hard things and then we dance.

‘IVF has made me even more aware of how much women are capable of and what we can achieve while going through pain and heartbreak.

Your body is not the enemy. Love it. Does not matter what. Sending love and support to every woman I’ve ever met and all those I don’t have, but know what this is.’

Jessica married Heath in 2020 in a low-key wedding with just 30 guests due to Covid restrictions, three years after meeting on the Hulu drama Harlots.

Last week, she revealed she struggled to find work after becoming pregnant.

Her acting career began when she played the role of rebellious aristocrat Lady Sybil Crawley in Downton Abbey.

She said, “I had hoped to work more on this side of having babies, but I can’t. It is very difficult to insure pregnant women on set – and since Covid it has become even more difficult because you are considered an even greater risk.”

Candid: Miss Brown Findlay previously revealed she was undergoing IVF treatment and shared a video of her injecting the hormones into her stomach

Miss Brown Findlay said even her voice over work has dried up. She told The Sunday Times Culture magazine: “It’s shocking.”

She also spoke of the “crushing depth of shame” she felt when private nude photos of her surfaced online in a 2014 iCloud leak.

The actress said the incident would have been handled differently if it had happened after the #MeToo movement in 2017.

She added: “Women would not have lost job opportunities and been trafficked on the dark web for a month before being leaked to the public because bodies are commodities.”

Breakthrough role: The star’s acting career began when she starred as rebellious aristocrat Lady Sybil Crawley in Downton Abbey between 2010 and 2012 (pictured)

Jessica currently stars alongside Anthony Welsh in the Paramount+ romantic comedy series The Flatshare, an adaptation of Beth O’Leary’s worldwide bestseller.

The series follows Leon (Welsh) and Jessica (Findlay) as they share a single room but have not met due to their opposing work schedules.

But as Post-it notes start flying between them and they are unexpectedly drawn into each other’s messy lives, an attraction develops.