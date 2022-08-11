Beaming Bianca Gascoigne puts on a VERY leggy display in white shorts in London

<!–

Bianca Gascoigne caught the eye on Thursday when she went to lunch at 28-50 Oxford Circus in London.

The 35-year-old model undressed for a very long time in white shorts, combined with a striking yellow blouse.

She increased her height with a pair of beige heels and a stylish green handbag as an accessory.

Stunning: Bianca Gascoigne turned heads on Thursday when she went to lunch at 28-50 Oxford Circus in London

Bianca opted for a dewy bronzed makeup look with a nude chicken, while styling her long blonde locks in loose waves.

The star beamed as she headed to the lavish restaurant on her day out in the capital.

It comes after Bianca shared a throwback snap of herself and her boyfriend Arron Wright on Instagram, while insisting it was fate they were now dating after first meeting 14 years ago.

Stylish: the 35-year-old model undressed for a very long time in white shorts, combined with a striking yellow blouse

Beauty: Bianca opted for a dewy bronzed makeup look with a nude chicken, while styling her long blonde locks in loose waves

The stunner recently posted a photo of the couple together on Instagram alongside an old photo of the couple.

She wrote: ’14 years in the making… One of us has a skinhead and one of us has a panda eyeliner. We steal Sheesh’s from people at races in Dubai and drink shots of Baby Guinness’s 2008.”

She continued: “We’ve known each other for so long, kept in touch over the years, met in different countries and are now regrouped in the best relationship ever, and are the best versions of ourselves for each other.

“The universe had it planned all along.”

Romance: It comes after Bianca shared a flashback of herself and boyfriend Arron Wright on Instagram on Sunday, saying it was fate that they were together after meeting 14 years ago

One picture showed the pair together partying in Dubai, while another showed Bianca in a pink bikini hugging a shirtless Arron.

The couple became official on Instagram in December, with Bianca posting a photo of them posing in front of a Christmas tree, along with another where they could be seen laughing in each other’s nest.

Bianca – the daughter of football legend Paul Gascoigne – beamed with happiness in both beloved photos.

She captioned her uploads, “My favorite gift @arron_wright,” with a sweet pink love heart emoji.

Fun in the sun: The model recently posted a photo of the couple together on Instagram next to an old photo of the couple

Bianca’s romance came in December, 10 months after she split from Kris Boyson, after an 11-month relationship.

The Italian Dances With The Stars runner-up met Kris shortly after his divorce from ex Katie Price, were deemed to have parted ways amicably.

Kris is now engaged to Jamie O’Hara’s former fiancée Elizabeth Tierney – just two weeks after it was revealed they were dating.