Beads show European trade in African inland used indigenous routes

Two of 29 glass beads discovered at archaeological sites in Malawi. An analysis found that all but one of them were made in Europe. Many of the beads, like the small one on the right, were less than 2 millimeters in diameter. Credit: Dan Renzetti



Tiny glass beads discovered in mountain caves about 25 miles (40 km) from the shores of Lake Malawi in eastern central Africa provide evidence that European trade in the continent’s hinterland was built on indigenous trade routes from the coast to the interior that already existed for centuries, according to a study co-authored by Yale anthropologist Jessica Thompson.

The beads are also artifacts from a period in the 1800s when heightened European political and economic interest in the region influenced trade between merchants in the Indian Ocean and communities in the African interior, Thompson said.

The study, published in the journal African Archaeological Review, is based on a collection of 29 glass beads excavated at three sites in the Kasitu Valley in northern Malawi, more than 650 miles from the east coast, from 2016 to 2019. An analysis of the beads’ elemental composition showed that all but one of them were manufactured in Europe using glass recipes that were in vogue around the mid-19th century. The exception had a typical composition for glass beads produced in South Asia from the 15th to 17th centuries.

The origin of the beads indicates that people in the region traded directly or indirectly with Europeans before the latter group settled in what is now Malawi in the second half of the 19th century.

This trade was most likely associated with increased trade in commodities such as copal gum – a resin used in the varnish industry – and ivory prized in Europe and North America. It likely also involved the capture and transport of enslaved people, who were taken in chains to spice plantations in Zanzibar and other islands in the Indian Ocean, Thompson said.

“It’s a dark story,” said Thompson, assistant professor of anthropology in Yale’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences and senior author of the paper. “Traders in the Indian Ocean had access to European goods, like these tiny beads, which they could trade for things in high demand in faraway places — a tale of exploitation deep into Africa that continues today. And in the midst of the 19th century, there was still a slave trade in East Africa that would continue for decades.”

Thompson is a paleoanthropologist whose research typically involves much older human groups. But as she and colleagues searched sites in Malawi for Stone Age artifacts, glass beads began to appear in their 1-millimeter sieve. (All but one of the beads were less than 5 millimeters in diameter. The smallest were less than 2 millimeters in diameter.)

“Some were so small that we didn’t realize we were looking at beads when we first found them,” she said. “They look like little brightly colored dots.”

Thompson and her other co-authors collaborated with Laure Dussubieux, a senior research scientist at the Field Museum in Chicago, who analyzed the composition of the beads using a technique called laser ablation inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry. Essentially, the beads were zapped with a high-energy laser to determine their elemental makeup without damaging them, Thompson said.

It was the first time this technique had been applied to glass beads excavated in Malawi, where thousands of glass beads have been discovered in dozens of sites since 1966.

The researchers used the chemical composition of the beads to identify their origin. For example, five red-on-white beads in the study contained high concentrations of arsenic, which was used in European recipes in the 19th century to make glass opaque. These beads were likely produced in Venice, which according to the research was the center of the European beading industry in the 19th century.

They were produced around the time the Scottish missionary David Livingstone was making maps of the African interior and encouraging the people of Britain to take a greater interest in East-Central Africa. (The British eventually established governance in Malawi, which became an independent country in 1964).

A single bead found at one of the sites was the only specimen in the collection with non-European origins. Its composition is similar to beads produced in Chaul, a former town on India’s Maharashtra coast, from the 15th to 17th centuries, meaning it probably arrived in the East African interior hundreds of years before European beads, the researchers concluded. researchers.

Two cowrie shells, which were abundant in the Indian Ocean and used as currency and jewelry, were discovered at a fourth site without glass beads. Radiocarbon dating indicated the shells were between 1341 and 1150 years old, suggesting that the glass beads of European and Indian origin arrived inland through established trade networks, Thompson said.

“This tells you that humans were already trading very complex routes from the Indian Ocean, over mountains and around lakes to inland communities at least 1,000 years before Europeans started documenting their experiences in the region,” she said. “Newcomers to Africa took advantage of trade routes created by long-term indigenous interactions.”

“It’s not just a story of Europeans arriving and distributing their goods to people in the African interior,” she added. “The people who lived there traded for Indian Ocean goods for centuries, along established and productive routes. Our work shows how archeology and artifacts can reveal important information that would remain hidden if you relied only on written records.”

