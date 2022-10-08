Beachside bungalow with uninterrupted views of monument featured in House of the Dragon, on sale

A beachfront bungalow overlooking the iconic monument featured in HBO’s new House of the Dragon series has gone on the market for offers in excess of £1.25 million.

The stunning, modern home has uninterrupted panoramic views of St. Michael’s Mount in Cornwall – also known as Driftmark, House Velaryon in the Game of Thrones prequel.

The 1970s bungalow in the Cornish town of Marazion has some of the best views in Cornwall, according to estate agents Lillicrap Chilcott, who are selling the property.

There is only one field between the house and the sea and due to its location the property has spectacular sunsets on a clear night.

The beach is a two minute walk away through a private garden.

The 1970s bungalow (pictured) in Marazion, Cornwall, has stunning views of St Michael’s Mount – known as the Driftmark, House of Velaryon in HBO’s new fantasy drama House of the Dragon

The modern bungalow overlooks St Michael’s Mount from its raised terrace. It has gone on the market with offers starting at £1.25 million

St Michael’s Mount used to be the island of Driftmark in episode five of HBO’s new fantasy drama, House of the Dragon

The two-bedroom house has a living area of ​​710 m2 with two bathrooms and an open kitchen, dining room and living room.

Outside it has a raised deck terrace to enjoy the views.

Tom Powell of Lillicrap Chilcott said: ‘The view doesn’t get better than this in Cornwall. The county is known for its coastline and the south coast is particularly special.

“This property gets the best of the day’s sunshine and really has the best possible view, completely uninterrupted and uninterrupted looking across the bay to St Michael’s Mount.

Agents Lillicrap Chilcott say the 1970s bungalow in Marazion has some of the best views in Cornwall. The two-bedroom house has two bathrooms and a kitchen-dining room-dining room (pictured)

Tom Powell, of Lillicrap Chilcott, the firm selling the property, said: ‘The owner is an interior designer and has done a fantastic job inside and out. It has been used as a holiday rental with great success’

The beach is just a two minute walk away and is accessible via a private garden. There are only three other houses in the surrounding area, but the bungalow is the closest to the sea

From the living room you can see St Michael’s Mount, as well as horses grazing in the field on the 75m long stretch between the bungalow and the sea

‘It’s an iconic view and recently featured in the House of the Dragon series.’

There are only three other properties that overlook the iconic view. A large detached house and two semi-detached houses.

However, the million pound bungalow is closest to the beachfront and has the ‘best view’.

Even while taking a bath, owners can look out at the iconic monument featured in HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon

The modern open plan kitchen is light and airy with views of the sea and St Michael’s Mount

Tom Powell, who is selling the house from Lillicrap Chilcott, said: ‘The view doesn’t get better than this in Cornwall. The county is known for its coastline and the south coast is particularly special’

The beautifully designed home offers a cozy place to live with world-renowned views of the Cornish coastline

Estate agents are marketing the house as having great use of space, with brilliant furnishings, situated ‘in world-class surroundings’

Sir. Powell added: ‘There’s a gate into the path and it’s about a 75m walk to the beach, as close as you get and then miles and miles of coastal path to go in both directions.

‘The owner is an interior designer and has done a fantastic job inside and out. It has been used as a holiday rental with great success.

“It is absolutely exquisite presentation, the best use of space and interior design in a world-class setting.”