Be careful if you see one of these lumps under your Christmas tree

People covering the halls have been warned to watch out for a ‘walnut’-sized or shaped clump on their Christmas trees – because a nasty surprise could be lurking inside.

For those opting to get the real deal over a plastic alternative, being vigilant about what’s in the branches can prevent your home from being overrun by creepy crawlies.

A light brown wad – surrounded by green branches – could easily be mistaken for a pine cone, but it could contain hundreds of praying mantis eggs.

The species – believed to be on the rise in the UK – is known for its cannibalistic tendencies and ferocious appetite.

US-based Daniel Reed shared the photo on Facebook in 2018, which resurfaced ahead of the holiday season telling others what to do.

“If you happen to see a walnut-sized egg mass on your Christmas tree, don’t worry, cut the branch off and put it in your garden,” he advised. “These are 100-200 praying mantis eggs!”

He added, “We had two egg masses on our tree this year. Don’t bring them in, they’ll hatch and starve!’

Commentators chimed in to agree, and some shared their own persona experiences with the bugs.

“This praying mantis is actually VERY invasive,” one user wrote. ‘They are originally from Asia and eat both bad and good insects. They have been seen killing hummingbirds.

While I would never go out of my way to kill a praying mantis, I wouldn’t recommend saving them. Frankly, they do more harm than good.’

Another wrote, “Missed a year on a tree… left town for four days… returned to babies everywhere… took hours to get them out.”

“I’m sure I saw these and mistook them for pine cones,” a third user admitted.

The viral post has garnered more than 8,000 comments, with approximately 16,000 likes and 185,000 shares.

Meanwhile, experts suspected European praying mantis was becoming increasingly prominent in the UK last year when a sample of the predator was caught in Stratford-upon-Avon, Subway reported.

The outlet also said another was found just months earlier in Warwickshire – a sighting considered unusual as the insects are not believed to be favorable to the UK’s climate.

But it may not just be the carnivorous critters you need to worry about.

A number of insects could be surreptitiously placed in the branches of Christmas trees, including spiders and mites, aphids, adelgids, scale insects, bark beetles and sawflies.

Meanwhile, last year experts suspected European mantis (pictured in a stock image) became more prominent in the UK when a sample of the predator was caught in Stratford-upon-Avon, Metro reported.

Shaking your tree, using pesticide sprays, and keeping a vacuum handy were all recommended as methods to keep the creepy crawlies at bay.

