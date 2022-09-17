BCCI set to introduce tactical substitutions in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20s

The BCCI will introduce tactical substitutes in the upcoming season of its domestic T20 men’s tournament, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which starts on October 11. Impact Player rule, which allows teams to use one tactical substitute in each match.

ESPNcricinfo has learned that the BCCI has been eager to introduce the tactical replacement into the IPL in recent years, but has decided it would be wise to implement it in the SMAT first. If it works smoothly, the Impact Player replacement will be used in IPL 2023.

“With the ever-growing popularity of T20 cricket, it is imperative that we look at introducing new dimensions that will make this format more attractive and interesting not only for our viewers, but also for the participating teams from a strategic point of view,” said the BCCI email. . “The BCCI would like to introduce the concept of ‘IMPACT PLAYER’ where participating teams can substitute one member of their playing XI during a T20 match based on the context of the game.”

How will it work? Read more.

What is the scope of the deputy’s role?

Along with the starting XI, teams at the toss will name four substitutes in their team sheet and use one of the four during the match.

The player may substitute any member of the starting XI at any time before the end of the 14th over of either innings and shall be able to bat and bowl his full allotment of overs. The tactical scope of the Impact Player rule is vast, with no real limitation on the role he can play. For example, the Impact Player can replace a batter who has already been ejected and still hit the bat – as long as the team uses 11 batters. Or he could replace a bowler who has already sent down a few overs and still bowls his full quota of four overs.

How is this different from the X-Factor rule in the BBL? The Impact Player rule allows for more tactical flexibility than other tactical replacement systems tried elsewhere. In the Supersub system in effect in ODIs in 2005 and 2006, the Supersub’s role coincided with that of the player it replaced, meaning it could not bat if the original player had already been evicted, and only the replace remaining overs of the player quota.

The X-Factor rule, in effect in Australia’s BBL, allows teams to switch a member of their starting eleven midway through [the ten-over mark in a full T20 game] of the first innings, and the substituted player must not have already batted or bowled more than one.

What are the likely scenarios in which the tactical submarine will play a role?

The rule has the potential to reduce the impact of the throw. For example, if a team loses the toss and has to bowl second when the dew falls, it has the ability to bolster its bowling attack for that challenge. Likewise, on a square that turns square, the team hitting second can boost its batting power with an extra batter. The ruling also helps teams offset the impact of a player sustaining an injury during the match.

Do teams get an Impact Player in shortened matches?

Yes, but not if a delayed start shortens the game to less than ten overs per game. If the planned number of overs per innings is more than ten, the Impact Player can be introduced, with a sliding cut-off point. For example, in a 17 overs-a-side game, the Impact Player can fill in before the end of the 13th over of both innings. In a game with 11 overs-a-side, he can join before the end of the ninth over.

If the match starts as a full T20 match, and if the side batting first has had at least ten overs when there is a stoppage of play, both teams may use an Impact Player regardless of the amount of overs reduction.

If the game is reduced so that one team has already used its Impact Player, but the second innings is reduced to less than ten overs, the second team can still use its Impact Player – before the end of the seventh over in a nine-over over innings for example, or before the end of the third over in a five-over innings.

What else do I need to know?

The Impact Player can only be introduced at the end of an over, not during the over, with two exceptions: if a batting team sends the Impact Player on the fall of a wicket, or if the fielding team replaces an injured fielder with the Impact Player in the middle of an over.

The substituted player may no longer take part in the game – not even as a substitute fielder.