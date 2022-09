The BCCI is set to hold its AGM and elections on October 18 in Mumbai. The election is on five posts – president, vice-president, secretary, joint secretary and treasurer – and will be in the spotlight in light of the recent Supreme Court verdict allowing current board president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah to contest another term.

Shah circulated a notice, seen by ESPNcricinfo, to all state associations on Thursday, listing what is on the agenda for the AGM. This includes updates “on ICC matters” and “ICC tax matters”.

With the next ODI World Cup scheduled to be held in India in late 2023, the ICC will be looking for a tax exemption from the Government of India for the event, which the BCCI will have to procure. This has been the global body’s request to the BCCI for previous ICC events held in the country. The previous ICC event in India was the 2016 T20 World Cup and the ICC did not get a tax exemption at that time, after which it withheld close to US$ 20-30 million from the BCCI’s share of the central revenue pool. In 2020, the ICC had threatened to move the 2021 T20 World Cup – initially scheduled for India but later held in the UAE due to the Covid-19 pandemic – as the BCCI had failed to secure a tax exemption from the Indian government.

Also on the BCCI meeting agenda will be whether it wants to nominate a candidate to contest the ICC leadership election scheduled for November this year to succeed Greg Barclay. The new term for the ICC chair starts in December.

Another item on the agenda was the inaugural Women’s IPL, which Ganguly recently said would start early next year.

Among other items on the agenda were:

Election and appointment of a representative of the general body in the top council

Appointment of two representatives (one male and one female) from the Indian Cricketers’ Association (ICA) in the Apex Council

Election and appointment of two representatives of the general body in the IPL’s Board of Directors

Appointment of a representative of the ICA in the IPL’s board of directors

Appointment of ombudsman and ethical officer

Abolition of the Cricket Committees and Standing Committees

Establishment of the referee committee

To appoint the BCCI’s representative or representatives to the ICC or any similar organization

Update on National Cricket Academy matters