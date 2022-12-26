BBL Recap: Dooley’s Delight, Neser vs Russell & Honest Billings

There was a frantic chase in the game between the Renegades and Heat in Geelong. After the Heat limped to 137 for 8, Michael Neser, released from the Test squad earlier that day, struck with the first ball of the inning. But that was only the beginning. For the third over he had a hat-trick, though not that he knew of, with Jake Fraser-McGurk caught behind, Nic Maddinson dragging and then Jono Wells leaving a delivery that swung back. The Renegades hit 9 for 4 and Andre Russell nearly bowled out the first ball as well, but then deposited his fourth on the roof over the middle of the deep wicket. When Russell had 24 runs, they had all come in sixes. A sixth six brought fifty from 32 balls before a big trick caught him from behind. But, after Akeal Hosein was about to finish the job, Will Sutherland took a sheet from Russell’s book with six others on the ceiling.