BBL players remain defiant as Cricket Australia confirms Christmas match is possible after NBL success

BBL cult hero Adam Zampa is one of several players to scrap a game on Christmas Day in the future, insisting it’s “out of the question.”

Playing a game on Christmas Day, a common occurrence in the US, has long been raised for the BBL, and the players responded with their strongest indication that they will move heaven on earth to make sure that does not happen

The 30-year-old Melbourne Stars skipper and limited overs specialist for Australia was in charge of his team’s defeat to the Sydney Sixers at the SCG on Boxing Day, and he was open in his hatred for any future BBL matches on Christmas.

Melbourne Stars captain Adam Zampa, pictured bowling in his team’s loss to the Sixers on Boxing Day, has emphatically ruled out a push to have a BBL match at Christmas.

“I really don’t want to play on Christmas Day,” Zampa emphatically told reporters after the game.

‘Our schedules are hectic enough as they are, particularly for the stars. Obviously the Boxing Day Test is going on so we’re not in Melbourne, we’re quite far away at this time of year.

“Adding a game on Christmas Day would be out of the question.”

That’s despite the fact that BBL cricketers now lead very healthy lives, with the best earning up to six figures with less than two months of work.

And the fact that a very healthy crowd of over 7000 people turned out for the NBL Christmas Day game between the Kings and Melbourne United.

It went so well that the NBL is reportedly considering turning it into a double header next year.

Given the scheduling and limitations of indoor arenas, it’s fair to say that the BBL is more consumed in Australia than the 10-team basketball league that relies, like the NBA, on saturation play.

Over 7,000 fans packed Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on Christmas Day to watch the Kings take on United, with many eager to stay in the festive spirit.

Santa Claus also appeared at the Kings v United match at Christmas, which was a hit with the children.

So a Christmas Day match would be a boon for Cricket Australia as they look to rake in big bucks for TV rights.

Negotiations have become tense as broadcasters seek to save money on what they see as a dwindling product in terms of quality and popularity.

Sixers captain Moises Henriques, who was Man of the Match on Boxing Day against the Zampa Stars, responded viciously to any thoughts of using the successful NBL manager as a model for future BBL Christmas matches.

“I didn’t even know basketball was played on Sundays, so that’s news to me,” he laughed after leading the Sixers to victory.

“I’m glad I didn’t play on Christmas Day, that’s for sure.”

Moises Henriques (right, pictured after leading the Sixers home) was Man of the Match for his quick 50 in his team’s win over the Stars on Boxing Day.

The 35-year-old admitted there might be a business case and even had a helpful suggestion for organizers considering it.

“The money machine that is Cricket Australia, whatever they think is good for the game (is what we should do),” Henriques said.

“Most of the time, the players get right behind and give our best.

“I would say if it’s Christmas day I hope we use our brains and use Christmas day as a local derby somewhere like a Melbourne-Melbourne game or Sydney teams so the guys don’t have to be away from their families on a day like that,’ said Henriques.

Taking a different tack than Zampa, Henriques understood the reality that BBL cricketers make a lot of money, and this should be open to letting the organizers who pay them take the reins.

Moises Henriques lifts the 2020 BBL trophy for the Sixers. The veteran is realistic that a Christmas game can be a reality for the players

However, the Sixers captain said that while it was not a big sacrifice for the players since they are making a lot of money, it would be asking a lot of stadium staff, caterers, security and broadcasters to be away from their families.

Christmas has been the last frontier for cricket.

Boxing Day is, of course, reserved for the biggest event of the year, while the BBL is played every other day, including Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, in the hectic summer schedule.

But the non-stop nature of modern cricket means players rarely spend time with their families, which is why Zampa is so opposed to the idea of ​​playing at Christmas, something Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockely said he the governing body was certainly considering.

The busy schedule is one reason T20 specialist Marcus Stoinis did not travel to Sydney for the Boxing Day match; instead, he chose to stay in Perth to be with his family before Thursday’s game against the Scorchers.

Veteran Nathan Coulter-Nile also sat out the game to spend time recuperating with family, and Zampa defended the decisions to allow them to rest in the face of a wave of criticism.

All-star patron and Australian representative Adam Zampa believes the cricket schedule is hectic enough without adding a Christmas game.

“I also took off the Christmas Eve games just because we travel a lot,” he said.

“It’s a long 14-game season and you want guys to come in feeling fresh and in their prime. Sometimes it’s just not the case.

“If you’re traveling the world trying to see your family on the other side of the country and coming back four hours later to try to play a game, it’s all about managing bodies, particularly guys like ‘Coults’ and ‘Stoin’ who have had problems with their bodies.

The Sixers will look to use their momentum when they take on the Renegades on Wednesday, while Zampa and his Stars, who sit next to bottom on the ladder, will look to turn their season around against the Scorchers on Thursday.