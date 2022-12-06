BBL: Jimmy Neesham signs for the Hobart Hurricanes

In September earlier this year, Neesham had turned down a central New Zealand contract and committed to several T20 tournaments. Like Neesham, Trent Boult had also canceled his national contract to play T20 tournaments around the world, with Martin Guptill recently joining them as a T20 freelancer. A day after being released from his New Zealand contract, Guptill was announced as a replacement player for Melbourne Renegades in the upcoming BBL season. Boult (Melbourne Stars) and Colin de Grandhomme (Adelaide Strikers), who had recently retired from international cricket to pursue T20 opportunities, will also feature in the BBL.