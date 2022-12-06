Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » BBL: Jimmy Neesham signs for the Hobart Hurricanes
SportsSports

BBL: Jimmy Neesham signs for the Hobart Hurricanes

by Merry
written by Merry
BBL: Jimmy Neesham signs with Hobart Hurricanes
In September earlier this year, Neesham had turned down a central New Zealand contract and committed to several T20 tournaments. Like Neesham, Trent Boult had also canceled his national contract to play T20 tournaments around the world, with Martin Guptill recently joining them as a T20 freelancer. A day after being released from his New Zealand contract, Guptill was announced as a replacement player for Melbourne Renegades in the upcoming BBL season. Boult (Melbourne Stars) and Colin de Grandhomme (Adelaide Strikers), who had recently retired from international cricket to pursue T20 opportunities, will also feature in the BBL.
You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

Killing of Pakistani journalist in Kenya ‘planned’: Report

World Cup 2022: England v France

This Yankee took a $200m punt. Now he’s...

Trump pushes for immunity from lawsuits relating to...

FIFA fines Croatia over fans’ abuse of Canadian...

Dempsey: Young Reds have acquitted themselves well

Raheem Sterling could rejoin England’s World Cup camp...

US Justice Department finds ‘incompetence’ in Whitey Bulger...

Ukraine wants a special tribunal to prosecute Putin....

Aaron Judge’s record-setting 62 home runs for Yankees...

©2022 - All Right Reserved. WhatsNew2Day

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More