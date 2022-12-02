BBC’s iconic Christmas Day show Top of the Pops is being axed by the BBC after 57 years.

<!–

The BBC has reportedly scrapped the iconic Top of the Pops Christmas Day special.

A source told The sun this week that the move was a cost-cutting measure, despite it being the “end of an era” for millions.

The weekly version of the show was first axed in 2006, but continued as an annual show for many years and has seen performances by the likes of Robbie Williams and Spice Girls.

“Beeb bosses felt the cost involved in making a one-off show like this was too high to justify,” said a source.

“Creating the studio and bringing together a range of artists to perform just for this program required a disproportionate amount of resources.”

“But it will be seen as the sad end of an era by millions of Britons who saw it as a must-see Christmas Day, along with the Queen’s Speech.”

The likes of The Spice Girls, Wham!, Madonna, Beyonce and Robbie Williams have all performed on the iconic show over the years.

Take That, Steps, Peter Andre, Mariah Carey, The Beatles and Elton John were also among the star guests.

In November last year, it was revealed that Fearne Cotton was stepping down as the host of Top of the Pops after nearly two decades.

Fearne started hosting TOTP in 2002 and has recently “thought about the projects she wants to continue pursuing.”

Fearne previously revealed that presenting TOTP surrounded by a “plethora of gorgeous pop stars” fueled her insecurities.

She opened up about her journey with mental health in an interview with Stellaand talked about the triggers that led to her struggles with bulimia and depression.

The veteran presenter explained at the time: ‘When I was doing Top of the Pops in the 1990s there was a plethora of gorgeous young pop stars, from Samantha Mumba to Steps, and they all looked like these confident, radiant creatures to me. with flat bellies and stylists and make-up artists.’

She added, “I never felt like I exuded that kind of confidence or ability. Even later I always felt one step behind the rest.’

MailOnline has contacted the BBC for comment.