BBC’s I Can See Your Voice is back! Singing gameshow to welcome a slew of special celebrity guests

I Can See Your Voice returns to BBC One this fall for a second season.

In the mysterious game show, hosted by Paddy McGuinness, players navigate their way through a series of rounds by guessing who can and cannot sing from a group of people, without hearing a note sing.

And it will welcome a host of special guests, including Steps’ Claire Richards, The X Factor’s Alexandra Burke, chart-topping Becky Hill and Spandau Ballet’s Tony Hadley.

Other guests include Lulu, Erasure’s Andy Bell, Blue’s Simon Webbe and West End and TV star Layton Williams.

Each episode will feature a special guest star Amanda Holden, Jimmy Carr, and Alison Hammond, who also return as “Celebrity Investigators” for the second season.

Each week, guests go through a series of rounds to guess who can and cannot sing, before a big reveal to see if they were right.

With the help of the celebrity detectives and the special guest, they make guesses based on a number of clues, clips, questions and a lip-sync performance.

Contestants will eliminate one person in each round before leaving one person standing.

The person they choose as the good singer will play a duet with the special guest of the week, revealing whether they can actually sing or not.

If they guess right, they get a cash prize – but if they guess wrong, the singer gets to steal the prize.

The show also has a US version and originally started in South Korea – with the US and UK both undergoing adaptations.

I Can See Your Voice returns on BBC One this fall.