BBC’s Huw Edwards and ITV’s Tom Bradby will battle it out for viewers tuning in to Queen’s funeral

Huw Edwards and Tom Bradby will go head-to-head as the BBC and ITV compete for viewers of their coverage of the Queen’s funeral.

ITV has confirmed that there will be no ads on its channels on Monday – putting it in direct competition with the ad-free national broadcaster.

From 9:30am, Queen Elizabeth II: The State Funeral will be hosted by Bradby, 55, and Julie Etchingham, 53, while Edwards and Fergal Keane, both 61, present for the BBC. ITV’s coverage, from 6am to midnight, is broadcast on the main channel, five digital channels and ITV Hub.

Both broadcasters will broadcast the funeral service at Westminster Abbey, the procession to Wellington Arch, the Queen’s last journey and the engagement in Windsor.

Kirsty Young, 53, and David Dimbleby, 83, will help present the BBC’s coverage, which starts at 8am, from Windsor. ITV’s Mary Nightingale, 59, will be reporting from the abbey, with royal editor Chris Ship in London and Windsor.

Huw Edwards (left) and Tom Bradby (right) will go head-to-head as the BBC and ITV go head to head for viewers of their coverage of the Queen’s funeral

Members of the audience pay their respects as they pass Queen Eizabeth II’s coffin as she lies in state in Westminster Hall. The funeral of the late monarch will take place on Monday, when the two presenters will battle it out for viewers of their coverage

The BBC will be reporting from other key areas throughout the day with Sophie Raworth, 54, in Parliament Square, Anita Rani, 44, at the Long Walk in Windsor and JJ Chalmers, 35, in Wellington Barracks.

Scottish broadcaster Allan Little will provide a first-hand report from Westminster Abbey, while sports radio host Eleanor Oldroyd will be in St George’s Chapel.

BBC stars including Naga Munchetty, Ken Bruce, Mishal Husain, Emma Barnett, Clive Myrie and Adele Roberts will also provide commentary from various points along the procession route and royal correspondent Jonny Dymond will provide analysis throughout the process.

The BBC’s special program will be broadcast from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on BBC One and iPlayer, while BBC Two will feature coverage signed by BSL.

BBC World Service English broadcasts the main events of the procession, funeral and funeral service.

For radio listeners, a special program presented by Martha Kearney will be broadcast on BBC Sounds, BBC Radio 4, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Scotland.

BBC Radio 2 and BBC Radio 3 broadcast the State Funeral Service at 11am, and BBC Radio 3 also broadcasts the Committal Service at 4pm.

All BBC live stations will observe a two-minute silence during the funeral service.

On ITV, Rageh Omaar, 55, will cover the Wellington Barracks with the armed forces, Nina Hossain, 47, will be on the Long Walk in Windsor to speak to people who pay their respects, while Charlene White, 42, will be with mourners in London .

ITV programming starts with a special edition of Good Morning Britain and the day’s events are followed by ITV Regional News and a comprehensive Evening News.

Two documentaries will be screened from 7.30pm: Queen Elizabeth II: A Nation Remembers will chronicle the run-up to the funeral, while the second programme, narrated by James Mates of ITV News, will focus on the events of the day.

A comprehensive News at Ten presented by Bradby will follow.