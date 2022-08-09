BBC’s Helen Skelton enters TV dance competition in search of romance

<!–

Countryfile presenter Helen Skelton has signed up to appear on Strictly Come Dancing – in an effort to find new love.

The star, who was devastated earlier this year when her husband Richie Myler ended their eight-year marriage, is said to be “super excited” at the prospect of finding a partner on the show.

Since its launch in 2004, the popular BBC1 Saturday night program has been tarnished by its reputation for breaking up married couples.

But in an unusual twist, the mother of three, Miss Skelton, 38, uses her new role to find happiness again.

A source close to Miss Skelton told the Daily Mail: ‘This is the exact opposite of the Strictly curse. Helen has already lost the love of her life, now she wants to find a new one.

“She can’t wait to get completely absorbed in it, she’s been through some of the toughest times, so this is going to open so many doors for her.

Negotiations have been going on for some time, but the BBC are delighted that they have managed to get Helen on board. They think it’s going to be great, and so does Helen.

“She’s going to make the most of it and enjoy it.”

The BBC declined to comment on the signing yesterday, but is expected to make the announcement on Friday.

Former Blue Peter host Miss Skelton is set to become one of the more famous faces of the upcoming Strictly series. Yesterday, the BBC announced the signing of comedian Ellie-Jayne Taylor.

Also on the roster is comedian Jayde Adams, Radio 2 travel reader Richie Anderson, actor Will Mellor, actress Kym Marsh, ex-Bros singer Matt Goss and Loose Women panelist Kaye Adams.

In April, Miss Skelton revealed that she and rugby player Myler, 31, had split up after he moved out of their home. She wrote on Instagram: “Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the parental home. We will do our best to co-parent our little children.”

Neither Miss Skelton or Myler said the reason behind the split. Shortly afterwards, it was revealed that Myler was dating Stephanie Thirkill, 32, whose father Andrew is president of the Leeds Rhinos rugby team he plays for.