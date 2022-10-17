BBC’s Ghosts: “Door is Open” For Beloved Character’s Return

It was Mat Baynton’s idea that Mary would be “sucked out” at the beginning of the episode with no build-up, Willbond explained in the podcast. “We thought we should tackle the whole theme of death. So instead of drawing her to death on this episode, Mat had this brilliant idea in the writing room, he said, ‘Let’s just do it right away and we’ll deal with the consequences.”

So, is that for Mary, or is there a chance Katy Wix’s character could return in future episodes? Mat Baynton told Inside… Ghosts host and actor Nathan Bryon: “It’s possible, isn’t it, because we do flashbacks and Mary was in that house for many years as a ghost, so you know, the door is open.”

Why was Mary then “aspirated”?

Another mystery hangs around Mary’s ascension: then why did it happen? Katy Wix spoke to Bryon on the podcast and had her own theory. “It’s interesting to what extent you can let yourself be sucked,” she joked, noting that Mary’s ascension “coincided with the whole idea of ​​her voice being episode two.”

In episode two “Speak as ye choose,” fans met Annie, a Puritan-era Button House servant played by comedian, writer, actor and task master Lee Van Cleef impersonator Bridget Christie. Over the centuries, Annie’s rebellious instincts seeped over Mary until she was given the power to throw off the bonds of the patriarchy that had burned her at the stake, and began to say what she thought—just like her idols, the Loose Womens. .

“I read it a bit as philosophical that you have to heal something or conclude that something or something has to happen to get you drained, the way you wait in purgatory to move on, up or down. She’s up gone!” said Wix. “I read it like it’s your time, it’s your time and you have completed for some reason or you have learned something from your time in that temporary state.”

“Or maybe it has something to do with the paradox of unwinding that you’re stuck and suddenly things change, maybe it’s something like that. Without trying to ‘deepen’ it too much, as they go on to say Love Island.”