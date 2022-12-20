BBC1’s The Tourist starring Jamie Dornan checks in as this year’s most-watched TV drama

The most watched drama of 2022 was The Tourist, the BBC has revealed.

The thriller series stars Jamie Dornan as a car crash victim in the Australian outback who wakes up with no memory.

The BBC took seven places on the list of the top ten shows this year while ITV took the other three. However, none of the dramas captured the public imagination on the scale of 2021’s Line Of Duty.

The police show’s finale got 12.8million viewers on the night it aired – more than any shows on this year’s list across 28 days.

BBC1’s The Tourist starring Jamie Dornan (pictured) saw the actor playing a British man being pursued in the Australian outback. It has been ranked as the most watched UK drama of 2022 with 11.4million viewers

In second place was ITV’s hit drama Trigger Point which starred Vicky McClure (pictured) as explosives operative Lana Washington. The series centres on the Expo officers who risk their lives daily on ‘the long walk’ towards danger and has been lauded by viewers

The ITV1 drama The Thief, His Wife And The Canoe attracted 10.1million viewers over Easter Sunday and starred Eddie Marsan and Monica Dolan as fraudsters John Darwin and his wife Anne. Darwin notoriously faked his own death for five years in a bid to con insurers out of hundreds of thousands of pounds

In fourth place with 9.5million viewers, BBC One’s The Responder starred Martin Freeman as former first responder Chris Carson in a series based upon a true story

Death In Paradise viewers were delighted with the arrival of Ralf Little as new D.I. Neville Parker in 2020 and the show’s ratings have stayed strong, earning it the number five slot this year (Pictured, Little as DI Parker wearing his jacket despite the sweltering heat)

The most widely viewed shows were as follows:

The Tourist (BBC1) – 11.4million viewers Trigger Point (ITV1) – 10.9million viewers The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe (ITV1) – 10.1million viewers The Responder (BBC1) – 9.5million viewers Death in Paradise (BBC1) – 9.1million viewers SAS Rogue Heroes (BBC1) – 9million viewers Call the Midwife (BBC1) – 8.7million viewers Sherwood (BBC1) – 8.6million viewers Silent Witness (BBC1) – 8.2million viewers Out House (ITV1) – 8million viewers

ITV took up second and third spot on the 2022 list with thriller Trigger Point, starring Vicky McClure, getting 10.9million and The Thief, His Wife And The Canoe, based on a true story of a man faking his death, got 10.1million.

BBC1 police drama The Responder starring Martin Freeman was in fourth with 9.5million, while enduring crime series Death In Paradise was next with 9.1million.

Recent BBC hit SAS Rogue Heroes was sixth with nine million, followed by Call The Midwife, Sherwood and Silent Witness, which all got more than eight million.

ITV thriller Our House was tenth with eight million viewers. Despite their huge budgets, none of the major US streamers such as Netflix and Disney+ made the list.

The figures are based on the top episode of each series over the first 28 days of viewing and includes data from services such as iPlayer and ITVX.