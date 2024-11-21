BBC unveils major star for spectacular New Year’s Eve celebrations with exciting surprises in store

The BBC announced that dancefloor queen Sophie Ellis-Bextor will be bringing all the disco vibes to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this New Year’s Eve.

It’s been a big year for the singer, 45, following her sold-out tours in Europe, the US and Australia, as well as her numerous festival appearances, including her performance with Peggy Gou at the Glastonbury Festival.

So the BBC couldn’t think of a better way to round off a sensational 2024 than with none other than Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s New Year’s Eve disco.

Made by BBC Studios Entertainment Productions, the TV event will see Sophie joined on stage by some very special guests.

Confirming the news on BBC Radio 2, the Murder On The Dancefloor hitmaker said: “I always love parties and I immediately think of flashing, singing and dancing for the New Year’s Eve celebration.”

‘And that’s what I’ll be bringing with me for my performance on BBC One this New Year! “The band and I can’t wait and we have some special surprises planned.”

‘I am so honored to have been asked to say a fond farewell to 2024 with all of you and to welcome together an exciting 2025. Get your disco shoes ready! I’ll be wearing mine…’

The glittering television event promises to be an unforgettable night as Sophie will perform her global hits and several surprise numbers.

Star-studded guests should expect to party until 2025 with plenty of glamor and glitz as the nation prepares to ring in the new year.

New Year’s festivities will continue after BBC One airs in London with the traditional epic fireworks show.

Jonathan Rothery, director of Popular Music TV at the BBC, said: “BBC Music and BBC One have a long tradition of bringing the biggest pop stars to audiences on New Year’s Eve.”

“We are delighted that Sophie Ellis-Bextor, accompanied by some surprise guests, will be taking us into the year 2025, ending her already hugely successful year.”

Alison Howe, executive producer of entertainment and music at BBC Studios, said: “Dust off your sparkly balls and your dancing shoes, Sophie is ready to light up the dance floor with her feel-good anthems as we welcome the New Year.”

Special guests joining Sophie on stage will be announced later.

Sophie follows Rick Astley, who brought in 2024 in style with Sharleen Spiteri, Rylan and The House Gospel Choir.

Previous New Year’s Eve acts include Sam Ryder, Years & Years, Alicia Keys and Craig David.

To request tickets go to bbc.co.uk/showsandtours/shows.

The British pop sensation previously toured with Take That’s Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald.

The trio kicked off their Australian tour, Take That’s This Life On Tour, last month.

Originally formed in 1990, the group once included Robbie Williams and Jason Orange, but today continues as a power trio with an undeniable following.

The band, who performed in Perth and Melbourne, featured Sophie and Australian Idol star Ricki-Lee Coulter, opening each show with brilliant performances.